Carrie Underwood Shares 'Thrilling, Dramatic' New Single 'Ghost Story': 'A Great Story Song'

Carrie Underwood's new track joins her classic revenge songs like "Before He Cheats" and "Blown Away"

Carrie Underwood is back with a haunting new single!

The country star unveiled her newest track "Ghost Story" on Friday, a song that'll join previous hits like "Before He Cheats" and "Blown Away" in the "revenge" category.

"[It's] a different take on a revenge song, which is something I love to sing about," Underwood, 39, said in a statement. "Instead of smashing headlights, this scorned lover is letting her ex know that she will continue to haunt him no matter how hard he tries to forget her."

The seven-time Grammy winner teamed up with songwriters Josh Kear, Hillary Lindsey and David Garcia for the track, while she and Garcia produced it together.

"'Ghost Story' is a thrilling, dramatic song that David, Hillary and Josh wrote for me," she added. "They are such talented, amazing songwriters who know me so well, and from the first time I heard it I knew I had to record it. I have always loved performing songs that tell a story and inspire some kind of cinematic imagery when you hear them, and that is definitely true of 'Ghost Story.' It creates a mood and a vibe that is different than anything else I've recorded before."

Carrie Underwood

Underwood — who is currently up for two Grammy Awards at this year's ceremony — discussed the song further on Today's Country Radio with Kelleigh Bannen, and said that while she was initially taken with the lyrics, she also loved the music itself.

"It just didn't sound like anything else that's on the radio right now," she said. "And I feel like it was a great first choice first single, because I feel like it's enough of hopefully what people like about me. There's some drama. It's a cinematic song. It's a great story song."

The star also noted that she enjoys tapping into the "small part" of herself that stays present in her character-driven tracks, and has fun exploring different sides of women that allow her "to be a little more sassy or angry or whatever it is."

Underwood, who is set to continue her Las Vegas residency later this month at Resorts World Theatre, also teased her next project, calling it "a lot of fun," and revealing that she wrote a lot of songs on it.

"I feel like people are going to hear everything and [get] some warm fuzzies and hopefully it'll just make people happy to listen to," she said. "It's a very 'sing into your hairbrush, in your house, in your room' kind of album."

The "Southbound" singer celebrated her 39th birthday earlier this month, and marked the special day with husband Mike Fisher, 41, and sons Isaiah, 7, and Jacob, 3.