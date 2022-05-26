"Ryan said something like 'And your 2005 American Idol is...' My heart beat fast and I closed my eyes. CARRIE UNDERWOOD!!!" wrote the country singer in a journal entry shared to Instagram

Carrie Underwood Shares Diary Entry from Night She Won American Idol: 'Where Does the Time Go?'

Carrie Underwood is reminiscing on the night that launched her career.

On Wednesday, the country performer, 39, shared a photo of a journal entry written hours after she won Season 4 of American Idol to honor the 17th anniversary of her earning the title — and thanked fans for supporting her through today.

"Today is the 17-year anniversary of my @americanidol win! Where does the time go?" wrote Underwood alongside the handwritten note in the post's caption. "Please enjoy a page from the journal of a 22-year-old farm girl who just had the most incredible night! I still feel the excitement through the pages! Happy anniversary to me and a forever 'thank you' to all who voted!"

Complete with scribbles and sidetracked anecdotes, the journal entry sees a then-22-year-old Underwood recount her experience on the 2005 American Idol finale. "It came down to the final moment," wrote the Some Hearts musician. "[Host] Ryan [Seacrest] had the gold card in his hand. Oh year, I forgot to mention that they presented us with keys to 2 identical red convertible 2005 Mustangs! How cool is that?"

"Anyways, back to the story," she continued. "Big moment. I took one more look at the amazing crowd and let it sink in for a few seconds. Ryan said something like 'And your 2005 American Idol is...' My heart beat fast and I closed my eyes. CARRIE UNDERWOOD!!!"

carrie underwood Carrie Underwood | Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

"The crowd went wild. I immediately started crying. It was a beautiful moment," recalled Underwood, who beat out runner-up Bo Bice for the coveted American Idol title. "All the other contestants were sent out to hug me. I was crying the whole time."

As Underwood wrote, she was then asked to sing "Inside Your Heaven," which she tearfully "blubbered through" as pyrotechnics went off onstage.

Nearly two decades later, the musician is now preparing to release her ninth studio album Denim & Rhinestones in June. She revealed the title, artwork, and release date last month after teasing the album in a March interview on Today's Country Radio with Kelleigh Bannen, calling it "a lot of fun" and revealing she penned many of its tracks.

"I feel like people are going to hear everything and [get] some warm fuzzies and hopefully it'll just make people happy to listen to," said Underwood. "It's a very 'sing into your hairbrush, in your house, in your room' kind of album."

Elsewhere in the interview, she spoke about lead single "Ghost Story," released in March. "It just didn't sound like anything else that's on the radio right now," she told Bannen of why she was drawn to the song.

"And I feel like it was a great first choice first single, because I feel like it's enough of hopefully what people like about me. There's some drama. It's a cinematic song. It's a great story song."

Earlier this month, Underwood announced The Denim & Rhinestones Tour, set to span 43 North American arenas from this fall to spring 2023 with special guest, fellow American Idol alum Jimmie Allen.

"I'm thrilled to be hitting the road again with THE DENIM & RHINESTONES TOUR," said Underwood in a press release. "I'm having such an amazing time with my Las Vegas residency and look forward to continuing that next year after the tour."