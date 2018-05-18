It’s been six months since Carrie Underwood received between 40 and 50 stitches in her face after a fall outside her Nashville home. And now, the star is letting the world in on a peek at the scars that the incident left behind.

Dressed in a black CALIA by Carrie Underwood bra top, a blue and white sarong and sunglasses, Underwood snapped a selfie of her radiant, sun-kissed skin while lounging by the pool. “Summer vibes,” she captioned the sunny shot, which is one of very few photos of her face that she’s shared since the Nov. 10, 2017 incident.

The photo was shared after Underwood posted a smiley shot from a trip to Napa with her husband, Nashville Predators caption Mike Fisher, before she performed at the Live in the Vineyard Goes Country festival earlier this week.

“Napa Valley, you are my happy place!” she captioned the photo. “Amazing wine, beautiful scenery, wonderful friends, new places and a yummy dinner created by @chefchiarello and his apprentice, Isaiah Fisher! And that was just the first day here! Life is good…❤❤❤”

And while faint scarring can be seen around her lip area and chin in her latest selfie, Underwood recently told Good Morning America‘s Hoda Kotb that things were much worse immediately following the accident. “In the beginning, I didn’t know how things were going to end up. It just wasn’t pretty,” she said.

Carrie Underwood performs at Live in the Vineyard earlier this week Tim Mosenfelder/Getty

Now, she adds that she’s “feeling a little more back to normal” but still relies on her glam squad to perfect her skin. “I have a dedicated team of professionals who can spackle and paint and paste,” she also told Kotb.

But if you were to ask her 3-year-old son, Isaiah, he’d keep her skin makeup-free. “I feel the prettiest when my kid says something that’s just super sweet,” the “Cry Pretty” singer, 35, recently told PEOPLE. “This morning, Melissa, my hair and makeup artist, was starting to put my makeup on and he’s all in his pajamas and he said, ‘No, don’t do that!’ and I was like, ‘Why, baby, why are you upset?’ ”

“And he said, ‘I like you just how you are.’ He didn’t want me to put makeup on,” explains Underwood.

PEOPLE previously confirmed that Underwood fell outside her Nashville home in November. She told Today she was alone — aside from Isaiah, who was asleep upstairs.

“Plain and simple, it was just kind of a freak accident,” Underwood told Kotb. “I just fell. I just tripped taking my dogs out to do their business. It could happen to anybody.”

She adds, “I say if I would have fallen anywhere else, it wouldn’t have been a problem. There was one little step that I went to catch myself on and I missed.”