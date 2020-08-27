Carrie Underwood Reveals Track List for Christmas Album — Including a Collab with Son Isaiah, 5

My Gift will include a "very special version" of the classic "Little Drummer Boy" featuring her older son, Isaiah Michael

Carrie Underwood's found her perfect little drummer boy!

On Thursday morning, the country music star, 37, unveiled the track list for her first-ever upcoming Christmas album, My Gift.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Between Christmas classics like "Silent Night" and "O Come All Ye Faithful," the 11-song album will also feature a few original tunes, including one written and performed by John Legend.

"The songs on #MyGift are a mix of Christmas classics that are close to my heart and new songs that I hope will become close to yours," she wrote on Instagram Thursday alongside a winter white album photo. "The album also includes a couple of very special guests…I can’t wait for you all to hear 'Hallelujah' written by and sung with the incredible @JohnLegend. ... September 25 can’t come soon enough! #MyGift ✨ 🎁 "

Underwood also revealed that there will be a "very special version" of the iconic song "Little Drummer Boy" that features "my own little drummer boy" — her 5-year-old son, Isaiah Michael. The singer is also mom to son Jacob Bryan, 19 months, and shares her boys with husband Mike Fisher.

Other songs on the album include: "Joyful, Joyful, We Adore Thee," "Let There Be Peace," "Sweet Baby Jesus," "O Holy Night," "Mary, Did You Know?" "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas" and "Away in a Manger."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

The artist has previously recorded several Christmas songs but said she has "always wanted to make a Christmas album," when she announced My Gift in July.

"It's been a long time coming," Underwood said in a press release at the time. "I knew this would be my next music project after wrapping my tour last year, and I think it's turned out to be the perfect time for an album like this, in this period of such personal and spiritual reflection."

"For me, it's more important than ever to focus on the true meaning of Christmas in a project like this," she added. "Even though it has been a tough year for all of us, sometimes I feel like the greatest realizations can be inspired by the most difficult times, and make us more grateful for the things we do have and for what truly matters."

RELATED VIDEO: Carrie Underwood Reveals What She and Husband Mike Fisher Discuss the Most: 'Giving Our Kids a Normal Life'

The singer also shared a trailer for the upcoming album, which includes footage from her album cover photo shoot, her recording studio and a special message about how she came up with the album title.

"This year, it was just kind of on my heart to do this Christmas album. I just felt like this was such a fitting time," Underwood explained.

The artist revealed that the idea behind the title My Gift came from her personal favorite Christmas song, "Little Drummer Boy" and how the young boy was given the gift of music from God. "I love music, I love singing. That is my personal gift that I have, that I get to do, that I'm so blessed to do, and I want to use that gift and give it back to Jesus," she said.