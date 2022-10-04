Carrie Underwood Remembers the First Time She Met Loretta Lynn — and She 'Smacked' Her 'Rear End'

Carrie Underwood is sharing her favorite story with the late Loretta Lynn.

Following the news of Lynn's death on Tuesday, Underwood posted a tribute on social media with an anecdote about her first encounter with the "Coal Miner's Daughter" songstress.

"The first time I met Loretta Lynn was at the Grand Ole Opry at beginning of my career. I was chatting in the corner with another artist and someone walked behind me and smacked me on the rear end!" Underwood, 39, wrote. "I turned around and there she was…in a big sparkly dress…laughing as she continued to walk down the hall at what she had just done…"

"This is one of my most favorite stories to tell. I think it sums up her personality pretty well. She was a cantankerous little pistol…friendly and sweet…never afraid to be herself and speak her mind. Over the years, I have had the honor of singing for her…and also with her…in some of the most special moments of my career. She is irreplaceable. She will be incredibly missed…but her legacy lives on in those of us whom she has influenced."

She concluded, "I am truly grateful to have known such an amazing woman and artist.

Thank you, Loretta, for showing us how it's done. May you Rest In Peace in the arms of Jesus and add your heavenly voice to the angel choir. Love you!"

In 2021, Underwood collaborated with Lynn and Reba McEntire on "Still Woman Enough," the title track from Lynn's 50th studio album.

"When we were talking about doing this, and you hear the song title 'Still Woman Enough,' you know it's going to be something kinda sassy," Underwood said in an Instagram Reel.

"It does kind of feel like… not just this 'female get together song,' " she added. "We're lifting each other up, we're standing together, and I love moments like that – where we get to do things like that together."

Meanwhile, in 2020, the "Undo It" singer performed Lynn's "You Ain't Woman Enough (To Take My Man)" in a medley at the ACM Awards.

Earlier this year, Lynn celebrated her 90th birthday. To mark the occasion, several country artists participated in a tribute video — including Underwood. "I hope you know what you mean to so many of us. So happy birthday, enjoy it. Celebrate, and I hope I see you soon!"

Lynn — a coal miner's daughter who rose to international stardom — died Tuesday morning at her home in Tennessee.

"Our precious mom, Loretta Lynn, passed away peacefully this morning, Oct. 4, in her sleep at home in her beloved ranch in Hurricane Mills," her family said in a statement.

Loretta Lynn. Terry Wyatt/Getty

In 1972, Lynn became the Country Music Association's first female entertainer of the year, and in 2003, when she received the Kennedy Center Honor, President George H.W. Bush called her "a national treasure."

Assessing what her legacy might be, Lynn told PEOPLE in 2010: "I really don't know that I've made a mark. I hope I have. And I hope I'm thought well of, that I never hurt nobody."

The singer experienced a series of health issues including a stroke in 2017 and a fall that caused her to break her hip in 2018.

Her death sparked a flood of tributes from stars both in the country sphere and out, including McEntire, Dolly Parton, Shania Twain, Miranda Lambert, Sheryl Crow, LeAnn Rimes, Carly Pearce, Tim McGraw and more.