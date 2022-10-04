Carrie Underwood Remembers the First Time She Met Loretta Lynn — and She 'Smacked' Her 'Rear End'

Underwood and Lynn collaborated in 2021 on "Still Woman Enough"

By
Published on October 4, 2022 05:20 PM
Loretta Lynn, Carrie Underwood
Loretta Lynn and Carrie Underwood. Photo: Charles Eshelman/FilmMagic, Barry Brecheisen/Getty

Carrie Underwood is sharing her favorite story with the late Loretta Lynn.

Following the news of Lynn's death on Tuesday, Underwood posted a tribute on social media with an anecdote about her first encounter with the "Coal Miner's Daughter" songstress.

"The first time I met Loretta Lynn was at the Grand Ole Opry at beginning of my career. I was chatting in the corner with another artist and someone walked behind me and smacked me on the rear end!" Underwood, 39, wrote. "I turned around and there she was…in a big sparkly dress…laughing as she continued to walk down the hall at what she had just done…"

"This is one of my most favorite stories to tell. I think it sums up her personality pretty well. She was a cantankerous little pistol…friendly and sweet…never afraid to be herself and speak her mind. Over the years, I have had the honor of singing for her…and also with her…in some of the most special moments of my career. She is irreplaceable. She will be incredibly missed…but her legacy lives on in those of us whom she has influenced."

She concluded, "I am truly grateful to have known such an amazing woman and artist.
Thank you, Loretta, for showing us how it's done. May you Rest In Peace in the arms of Jesus and add your heavenly voice to the angel choir. Love you!"

In 2021, Underwood collaborated with Lynn and Reba McEntire on "Still Woman Enough," the title track from Lynn's 50th studio album.

"When we were talking about doing this, and you hear the song title 'Still Woman Enough,' you know it's going to be something kinda sassy," Underwood said in an Instagram Reel.

"It does kind of feel like… not just this 'female get together song,' " she added. "We're lifting each other up, we're standing together, and I love moments like that – where we get to do things like that together."

Meanwhile, in 2020, the "Undo It" singer performed Lynn's "You Ain't Woman Enough (To Take My Man)" in a medley at the ACM Awards.

Earlier this year, Lynn celebrated her 90th birthday. To mark the occasion, several country artists participated in a tribute video — including Underwood. "I hope you know what you mean to so many of us. So happy birthday, enjoy it. Celebrate, and I hope I see you soon!"

Lynn — a coal miner's daughter who rose to international stardom — died Tuesday morning at her home in Tennessee.

"Our precious mom, Loretta Lynn, passed away peacefully this morning, Oct. 4, in her sleep at home in her beloved ranch in Hurricane Mills," her family said in a statement.

Loretta Lynn
Loretta Lynn. Terry Wyatt/Getty

In 1972, Lynn became the Country Music Association's first female entertainer of the year, and in 2003, when she received the Kennedy Center Honor, President George H.W. Bush called her "a national treasure."

Assessing what her legacy might be, Lynn told PEOPLE in 2010: "I really don't know that I've made a mark. I hope I have. And I hope I'm thought well of, that I never hurt nobody."

The singer experienced a series of health issues including a stroke in 2017 and a fall that caused her to break her hip in 2018.

Her death sparked a flood of tributes from stars both in the country sphere and out, including McEntire, Dolly Parton, Shania Twain, Miranda Lambert, Sheryl Crow, LeAnn Rimes, Carly Pearce, Tim McGraw and more.

Related Articles
Loretta Lynn
Country Stars Mourn the Loss of 'Icon' Loretta Lynn: 'One of the Greatest There Ever Will Be'
LORETTA LYNN'S FAMILY STATEMENT AND OBITUARY
Loretta Lynn Dead at 90: Country Legend 'Passes Peacefully in Her Sleep' Family Says
loretta lynn
Loretta Lynn's Life in Photos
Loretta Lynn and husband Oliver Mooney' Lynn, Jr.
Inside Loretta Lynn's 'Up and Down' 48-Year Marriage to Oliver 'Doo' Lynn: 'He Meant Everything to Me'
Crystal Gayle and Loretta Lynn
Inside Loretta Lynn and Crystal Gayle's Sisterly Bond: We'd 'Have Our Words' Then 'We'd Laugh'
Loretta Lynn
Loretta Lynn Survived Multiple Falls and a Stroke Prior to Her Death at 90 — but She Never Gave Up
Loretta Lynn ranch
Loretta Lynn Died at Her Beloved Tennessee Ranch: All About Her Famous Home and How to Visit
jeannie seely
She's an Opry Record-Setter: Jeannie Seely Celebrates Over 5,000 Performances on Country's Most Famous Stage
Trace Adkins
Country Music's Best On-Screen Moments
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - AUGUST 24: Miranda Lambert and Shania Twain attend the 15th Annual Academy of Country Music Honors at Ryman Auditorium on August 24, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for ACM)
Miranda Lambert, Shania Twain and More Accept Awards at ACM Honors: 'Tonight Feels a Lot Like a Miracle'
Loretta Lynn
Loretta Lynn Turns 90 with Help from Fellow Country Stars Dolly Parton, Carrie Underwood and More
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MARCH 07: Lainey Wilson performs onstage during the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards at Allegiant Stadium on March 07, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for ACM)
Lainey Wilson Leads 2022 CMA Awards Nominations as Blake Lively Scores First Nod for Taylor Swift Music Video
Shania Twain preps for Las Vegas residency
Shania Twain Teases Nostalgic, 'Emotional' Las Vegas Residency: I Want Fans to 'Feel Satisfied'
Kelsea Ballerini attends the 15th Annual Academy Of Country Music Honors at Ryman Auditorium on August 24, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for ACM) ; Shania Twain during 1999 Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc)
Kelsea Ballerini Wears Shania Twain's Iconic 1999 Grammys Dress to ACM Honors
Kelsea Ballerini and Shania Twain
Shania Twain Reacts to Kelsea Ballerini Wearing Her 1999 Grammys Gown: 'I Am So Blown Away'
Watch the Trailer for Netflix's Shania Twain Documentary Not Just a Girl
Shania Twain Reflects on 'Grief' of Mutt Lange Divorce amid 'Scary' Lyme Disease in Netflix Documentary