Bobby Bones on Carrie Underwood's Recovery After Her Fall: 'She Feels She Looks Different'

In April, Carrie Underwood detailed her scary accident for the first time during an interview with radio host Bobby Bones, who recently told PEOPLE Now about the country star’s nervousness after getting over 40 stitches on her face.

“I think, in her mind, it was a pretty bad injury that took a while to come back from,” said Bones, who released his book, Fail Until You Don’t: Fight. Grind. Repeat, on Tuesday.

“I think she feels that she looks different because she wrote that in her letter to the fans especially early on. She said, ‘I may not look the same.’ And she had reconstruction on her face but she looks wonderful. I don’t know that I would’ve even noticed it,” he explained.

Bobby Bones' new book Dey Street Books

Underwood opened up about the November 2017 accident on iHeartRadio’s The Bobby Bones Show, explaining that she went to take her dogs out for a quick walk at night and took a frightening fall that resulted in a broken wrist and 40-50 stitches to her face.

Jason Kempin/Getty

“Carrie’s awesome. I told her when she came in that I expected this crazy facial difference in her and had she not said something about it I just don’t think I would’ve noticed,” Bones, 38, recalled of his interview with Underwood in April. “She said she puts a lot of makeup on but again I was sitting three feet from her and there really wasn’t anything crazy.”

Bones also revealed that Underwood, 35, agreed to the interview with him because of their long history together.

“Luckily for me, I have a relationship with Carrie. We’ve performed together, we know each other, we live close to each other in Nashville,” he said. “And we do have a bit of history, at least in friendship, so when it was time for her to come back it was like, ‘Hey I want to come on the show because you’ll give me the most fair representation.’ ”

Underwood’s comeback has been in full swing, from visiting American Idol — where she performed a soaring version of her song ‘Cry Pretty’— to celebrating her 10-year anniversary at the Grand Ole Opry, as well as working hard on her forthcoming album Cry Pretty.

Earlier this month, the singer and husband Mike Fisher made their first red carpet appearance together at the CMT Awards since her accident in the fall. That same night, she won her 18th CMT award, continuing her streak of being the winningest artist in CMT history.

Days later, Underwood performed an eight-song set, including “Cry Pretty” and “Blown Away,” at CMA Fest.