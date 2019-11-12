Carrie Underwood Pranks Unsuspecting Boot Shop Customers with Help of Jimmy Kimmel

Jesus may have taken the wheel, but Carrie Underwood has taken hold of the intercom speaker at this footwear store.

In a new hidden-camera prank segment to be featured on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Tuesday night, the country artist, 36, puts her vocal improvisations to the test as she builds lyrics based on unsuspecting customers, fashioned to the tune of her hit songs.

For one customer named Dan — whose turn being serenaded by Underwood can be seen in a clip exclusively obtained by PEOPLE — that meant a redone version of the star’s hit 2005 song, “Before He Cheats,” now about genuine ostrich leather cowboy boots.

“Right now, Dan from Virginia is looking for some boots made out of ostrich,” she sings from a back room as her vocals play over the speakers in the shop.

Continuing to swap lyrics for ostrich fun facts, Underwood eventually breaks character, laughing at the ridiculousness of it all, as Dan quickly catches on, soon displaying starstruck awe at the scenario.

RELATED: 20 of the Best Celebrity Pranks Ever

Image zoom Carrie Underwood Jason Kempin/Getty

Underwood is set to co-host the 2019 Country Music Association Awards on Wednesday night — her 12th time doing so — as she’s joined by country superstars Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton for emcee duties.

In addition to hosting, the “Southbound” singer is also the only female artist nominated for entertainer of the year, a category that hasn’t seen a woman winner since Taylor Swift in 2011. Being recognized in the top category, she says, is more than just an honor for her alone.

“I mean, it’s a nomination for all of us, and it would definitely be, you know, not just a win for all of the things that we’ve been doing, all that stuff that … I’m so lucky and blessed enough to do, but I mean you know you watch other women in this industry do the same thing …” she said in a recent interview with The Ty Bentli Show.

Underwood, who’s up against Garth Brooks, Eric Church, Chris Stapleton and Keith Urban for entertainer of the year, said she feels women need more opportunities to truly shine in the business.

RELATED: Carrie Underwood’s Mom Raps Ludacris’ Part of ‘The Champion’ at Hometown Oklahoma Concert

Image zoom Carrie Underwood

“We have so much talent, we just need some more open doors,” she told the radio show. “And I don’t ever want any woman to feel like they can’t do everything, you know — [that] they can’t have this life and have a family and have all the things going on together and do what they do.”

Reflecting on the current state of the country music world, Underwood said the female artists of the genre are “all in it together.”

“If there’s one incredible thing that’s happened from all of this talk of ‘women in country music,’ it’s the fact that I feel like we’ve all banded together, and we all understand,” she said. “We’re the only ones that can understand because we’re women in this business and they don’t know what it’s like to be us.”

She added: “We lift each other up, we support each other.”