Carrie Underwood Attends Post Malone Concert and Thanks Him for 'Introducing Me to Your Mom'

Carrie Underwood might be a country star, but she’s all for a night of rock n’ roll.

On Wednesday, the 36-year-old singer traveled home to Nashville in time to see Post Malone in concert, where she spent the night jamming out in the crowd and even meeting a special member of his family.

“Thanks @postmalone for the hospitality tonight…and for putting on a great show,” Underwood captioned a shot of the two artists posing together at the Bridgestone Arena.

In the shot, the “Blown Away” singer sported a sequined camouflage sweater and is seen smiling next to Malone who is holding up a peace sign and sticking out his tongue.

Underwood praised the rapper for “putting on a great show” and thanked Malone, 24, for “introducing me to your mom.”

The country artist also documented Malone’s concert on her Instagram story, sharing a video of the hip-hop star singing his hit song “Congratulations.”

“Made it back to Nashville in time for…” Underwood captioned the clip which was seemingly taken from an upper-level seat.

While a Malone concert seems unlikely for the country crooner, Underwood has expressed in the past her love for hard-rock.

The music fanatic recently went to a Guns N’ Roses concert, and she said, “It was probably the best night of my life” during her appearance at Country Radio Seminar

She knows she’s supposed to reserve “best” for much more significant life events, “but I love concerts,” she gushed. “I love them so much.”

And at most concerts, she added, she’s stuck in an arena box “and I can’t feel that energy.” But for Guns N’ Roses, she threw caution to the wind and joined the throng.

“I was losing my mind and didn’t give a crap about what anybody around me thought,” she said, clearly relishing the memory. “I put a couple band guys on either side of me and they were able to be as equally embarrassing as I was. But it was amazing. Amazing. A-mazing.”

Malone’s performance in Nashville Wednesday comes just one day after tornados tore through the state.

Underwood spoke out about the devastating tornadoes on the Today show Tuesday, sharing that she and her family — husband Mike Fisher, and sons Jacob, 13 months, and Isaiah, 5 — were all safe and sound.

“I’m like texting people I know, and I’m asking my husband if everybody’s good,” Underwood said. “He said he had to go upstairs at like 2 a.m. and grab the boys and take them down to a little safe room in our house.”

The singer continued: “I was like, ‘I bet everybody is crying.’ It’s 2 a.m., freaking out, so it was scary.”