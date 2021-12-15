Watch Carrie Underwood Perform 'Silent Night' From the Grand Ole Opry for USO Special

Opry Live: USO Holiday Special will air on USO and Circle All Access' social media platforms as well as on TV on Saturday, Dec. 18 at 9 p.m. ET

It's time to get in the holiday spirit!

Carrie Underwood is set to be one of the handful of artists to perform in Circle Network's Opry Live: USO Holiday Special aimed at celebrating veterans and America's servicemembers. (PEOPLE has an exclusive clip of the singer's performance of "Silent Night.")

Along with Underwood, 38, other country stars such as Lauren Alaina, Luke Combs, Jessie James Decker, Craig Morgan, Josh Turner and The War & Treaty will lend their voices and musical skills for the event's first-ever iteration.

Singer/songwriter Kellie Pickler will serve as the hour-long broadcast's host.

Carrie Underwood Credit: Circle

"We are grateful to have the iconic Grand Ole Opry host this special and the talented artists bring a bit of home to our service members and military families," said Christopher Plamp of USO in a press release. "We hope this holiday special reminds each of us of the sacrifices made on our behalf every day by our brave men and women who serve our country."

Along with the special performances, the event will feature "heartfelt stories" from veterans and the country stars themselves.

"I've never worn the uniform, but I'm a proud supporter for those who do. As a Global Ambassador for the USO, I hope to share the importance of serving those who serve us all," Pickler said in a press release. "I'm excited for the opportunity Circle Network has provided, as their support within the country community is unparalleled."

She added, "They're bringing together a community who supports one another and shedding light on matters that are often overlooked, making them the perfect home for this holiday special."

Underwood is no stranger to singing Christmas songs.

Last year, she released her album My Gift, which featured 11 tracks — including some covers of classics such as "Drummer Boy," "O Holy Night" and "O Come All Ye Faithful."