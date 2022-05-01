Carrie Underwood Pays Tribute to Naomi Judd in Stagecoach Performance: 'A True Legend'

"I know all of country music will be lighting something up for Ms. Naomi Judd," Carrie Underwood said on Saturday following The Judds matriarch's sudden death at age 76

The country music world is mourning the loss of Naomi Judd.

During her Saturday set at Stagecoach Festival in Indio, California, Carrie Underwood paid tribute to the late country icon and one half of the mother-daughter musical duo The Judds, who died earlier that day at age 76.

Underwood took a moment to say a few words onstage before performing her song "See You Again," which includes the bittersweet refrain: "I will see you again / This is not where it ends / I will carry you with me / Till I see you again."

"This next song goes out to everybody who's ever lost someone that they loved, which is everybody," Underwood said. "But just because the people that we love are not here with us does not mean that they are not here with us and does not mean that you will not see them again someday." The singer then took a moment to point up towards the sky.

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - APRIL 11: Carrie Underwood attends the 2022 CMT Music Awards at Nashville Municipal Auditorium on April 11, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for CMT); NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - APRIL 11: Naomi Judd of The Judds attends the 2022 CMT Music Awards at Nashville Municipal Auditorium on April 11, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for CMT) Carrie Underwood; Naomi Judd on April 11, 2022 | Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty for CMT; Jeff Kravitz/Getty for CMT

After urging the crowd to pull out a phone or a lighter and shine it in honor of those they've lost, Underwood took a moment to specifically mention Judd's death, and how it has affected the entire country music community.

Indio, CA - April 30: Saturday headliner Carrie Underwood performs on the Mane State on the second day of the three-day Stagecoach Country Music Festival at Empire Polo Fields, Indio, CA on Saturday, April 30, 2022. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) Carrie Underwood performs at Stagecoach on April 30, 2022 | Credit: Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty

"Let's light up this place in memory of all those that we miss," Underwood said. "I know all of country music will be lighting something up for Ms. Naomi Judd."

Underwood, 39, previously paid her respects to Judd on social media. "Country music lost a true legend…sing with the angels, Naomi!!! We're all sending up prayers for the Judd family today…" she wrote on Twitter.

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Julie Jacobson/AP/Shutterstock (6287326ba) Jennifer Nettles, Miranda Lambert, Reba McEntire, Martina McBride, Carrie Underwood, Naomi Judd, Wynonna Judd From left, Jennifer Nettles, Miranda Lambert, Reba McEntire, Martina McBride, Carrie Underwood, Naomi Judd and Wynonna Judd are seen onstage at the Girls Night Out: Superstar Women of Country in Las Vegas on Girls Night Out Superstar Women of Country, Las Vegas, USA Carrie Underwood and Naomi Judd ins 2011 | Credit: Julie Jacobson/AP/Shutterstock

Ahead of Underwood's show, Brothers Osborne also paid tribute to Judd during their own set, as John and TJ performed a chorus and a verse of The Judd's 1984 No. 1 hit "Why Not Me."

INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 30: John Osborne and T.J. Osborne of Brothers Osborne perform on the Mane Stage during the 2022 Stagecoach Festival on April 30, 2022 in Indio, California. (Photo by Timothy Norris/Getty Images for Stagecoach) John and TJ Osborne | Credit: Timothy Norris/Getty

"Today we sisters experienced a tragedy. We lost our beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness," the statement said. "We are shattered. We are navigating profound grief and know that as we loved her, she was loved by her public. We are in unknown territory."

An additional statement from Naomi's husband of 32 years, Larry Strickland, reads: "Naomi Judd's family request privacy during this heartbreaking time. No additional information will be released at this time."

PEOPLE has confirmed Naomi died by suicide.

9/23/99 New York, Ny Naomi, Ashley, And Wynona Judd At The Premiere Of "Double Jeopardy." (Photo By Robin Platzer/Twin Images/Getty Images) Naomi, Ashley and Wynonna Judd in 1999 | Credit: Robin Platzer/Twin Images/Getty

Naomi has been open about her mental health in the past, telling PEOPLE in 2016 that she suffered from suicidal depression, which she wrote about in her book River of Time: My Descent into Depression and How I Emerged with Hope. "Nobody can understand it unless you've been there," she said at the time.

"I literally couldn't leave the house for weeks. I was completely immobilized and every single second was like a day," Naomi added. "It's so beyond making sense but I thought, 'Surely my family will know that I was in so much pain and I thought they would have wanted me to end that pain [through suicide].' "

Although Naomi and Wynonna, 57, stopped performing as The Judds in 1991 when doctors diagnosed Naomi with hepatitis, the pair serenaded the crowd at the CMT Music Awards earlier this month, making their first televised appearance in 20 years.