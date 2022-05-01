Carrie Underwood Pays Tribute to Naomi Judd in Stagecoach Performance: 'A True Legend'

"I know all of country music will be lighting something up for Ms. Naomi Judd," Carrie Underwood said on Saturday following The Judds matriarch's sudden death at age 76
By Glenn Garner and Hattie Lindert May 01, 2022 03:47 PM
The country music world is mourning the loss of Naomi Judd.

During her Saturday set at Stagecoach Festival in Indio, California, Carrie Underwood paid tribute to the late country icon and one half of the mother-daughter musical duo The Judds, who died earlier that day at age 76.

Underwood took a moment to say a few words onstage before performing her song "See You Again," which includes the bittersweet refrain: "I will see you again / This is not where it ends / I will carry you with me / Till I see you again."

"This next song goes out to everybody who's ever lost someone that they loved, which is everybody," Underwood said. "But just because the people that we love are not here with us does not mean that they are not here with us and does not mean that you will not see them again someday." The singer then took a moment to point up towards the sky.

After urging the crowd to pull out a phone or a lighter and shine it in honor of those they've lost, Underwood took a moment to specifically mention Judd's death, and how it has affected the entire country music community.

"Let's light up this place in memory of all those that we miss," Underwood said. "I know all of country music will be lighting something up for Ms. Naomi Judd."

Underwood, 39, previously paid her respects to Judd on social media. "Country music lost a true legend…sing with the angels, Naomi!!! We're all sending up prayers for the Judd family today…" she wrote on Twitter.

Ahead of Underwood's show, Brothers Osborne also paid tribute to Judd during their own set, as John and TJ performed a chorus and a verse of The Judd's 1984 No. 1 hit "Why Not Me."

Naomi's daughters Wynonna Judd and Ashley Judd announced their mother's death Saturday in a joint statement.

"Today we sisters experienced a tragedy. We lost our beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness," the statement said. "We are shattered. We are navigating profound grief and know that as we loved her, she was loved by her public. We are in unknown territory."

An additional statement from Naomi's husband of 32 years, Larry Strickland, reads: "Naomi Judd's family request privacy during this heartbreaking time. No additional information will be released at this time."

PEOPLE has confirmed Naomi died by suicide.

Naomi has been open about her mental health in the past, telling PEOPLE in 2016 that she suffered from suicidal depression, which she wrote about in her book River of Time: My Descent into Depression and How I Emerged with Hope. "Nobody can understand it unless you've been there," she said at the time.

"I literally couldn't leave the house for weeks. I was completely immobilized and every single second was like a day," Naomi added. "It's so beyond making sense but I thought, 'Surely my family will know that I was in so much pain and I thought they would have wanted me to end that pain [through suicide].' "

Although Naomi and Wynonna, 57, stopped performing as The Judds in 1991 when doctors diagnosed Naomi with hepatitis, the pair serenaded the crowd at the CMT Music Awards earlier this month, making their first televised appearance in 20 years.

The Judds also recently announced a 10-date arena tour to kick off this September, and they were set to celebrate their induction into Nashville's Country Music Hall of Fame on Sunday. Despite her mother's sudden death, Wynonna is still expected to attend the ceremony.

