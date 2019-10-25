Carrie Underwood's Mom Raps Ludacris' Part of 'The Champion' at Hometown Oklahoma Concert

Carrie Underwood isn’t the only one in her family with musical talent.

During the country star’s concert in Tulsa, Oklahoma — which is nearby where she grew up in Checotah — on Thursday night, her mother, Carole, made a surprise appearance and joined her on stage to rap Ludacris‘ verse on “The Champion.”

“Got to share the stage with this amazing champion tonight! Of course, I’m talking about my mom! She crushed it!” Underwood, 36, captioned a photo on Instagram of her and her mom sharing the stage together.

Underwood also shared a video of the mother-daughter performance on Instagram with the caption, “Nailed it! I kept trying to keep her on track! 😂 At the end she said ‘Did I do OK?’ Who knew Mom could rap?! #MyMomsCoolerThanYourMom.”

Earlier this month, Underwood invited one lucky — and talented — fan named Chuck Choi to join her on stage to rap Ludacris’ part during her "Cry Pretty 360" tour stop in Boston after hearing about how he learned to speak English by listening to hip hop.

“Tonight we have Chuck. Chuck is a champion, because when he moved to the U.S., he didn’t speak any English. He chose to keep a good attitude, and learned to speak the language by listening to Eminem,” Underwood told the audience at the concert. “Chuck says his experience has taught him that nothing is impossible, and you can overcome any struggle with a positive attitude.”

Underwood’s mom isn’t the only family member to take part in her tour. During an appearance on Stephen Colbert’s The Late Show on Oct. 3, she said her husband, Mike Fisher, 39, and their two sons, Isaiah, 4, and Jacob, 8 months, have been there every step of the way as she travels the country to perform.

“They love it,” she said, before adding, “Well, I mean, Jake would be fine no matter where we were.”

And it appears Isaiah is really thriving on the road.

“Somebody recently called him ‘The Mayor of Catering’ because he’s just like, ‘Hi, everybody!’ and loves seeing everyone,” Underwood said. “He’s got his little scooter he rides around the venues in. He’s such a people guy. So he’s living the dream.”