Carrie & Miranda's 'Somethin' Bad' Video Is Here: We Break Down Its Major Fashion Moments

When Miranda Lambert first spoke about her duet with Carrie Underwood, “Somethin’ Bad,” she had one big request for the video.

“I hope [Carrie] will come to the dark side,” she told PEOPLE Country. “I want the ‘Before He Cheats‘ Carrie!”

Well ask and you shall receive, Miranda! The duo’s video – released Wednesday morning on CMT – is all sorts of awesomely bad, from the sassy storyline to the fierce fashions. Seriously – you’ve never seen a country music video so glam. Don’t believe us? Check out our favorite fashion moments:

The Wigs

Lambert and Underwood play the part of prim bankers well, suiting up in smart sweaters, pearls and plain wigs (bye bye, blonde!) to cover up their master plan.

Vevo

The Black Leather

Damn, girls! The ladies make some fantasies come true, we imagine, when hopping aboard some hogs wearing tight black leather and some daring designer biker gear.

Vevo

The Mugshot Ensembles

Giving #hottiethug a run for his money, the stars sing loud and show off some sexy dance moves in tight tanks and jeans pumped up with just-rolled-out-of-bed hair and smoky eye makeup. We only hope to look this good if we’re ever arrested

Vevo

Other major style moments happen at :44 (love Carrie’s gown!) and 2:33, when our favorite thieves get all dressed up for a covert helicopter trip.

Watch the video above, then share your favorite moments in the comments below.