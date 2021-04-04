Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher 'Were Really Good at Being Together All Day' During COVID Lockdown

Carrie Underwood raved about her husband and two sons ahead of her live virtual concert of her gospel album My Savior on Easter Sunday

Carrie Underwood is counting her blessings this Easter Sunday.

The seven-time Grammy winner, 38, raved about husband Mike Fisher, 40, and their two sons, during a new interview on CBS Sunday Morning. "Well, my husband did say, 'You know what? I like you.' And I was like, 'I like you, too,' " she explained of the couple spending a lot of time together amid the COVID pandemic and lockdown.

"Like, it's kinda weird," she continued. "He's like, 'No, you know you love someone, but it's like, when you are off doing your own thing, and then, you know, you come have dinner together, you don't really have to, like, deal with each other that much.' "

The singer also recounted Fisher telling her, "We've been together, and some couples kinda get stronger, and you see some go the other way. And so, like, we were really good at being together all day, every day."

Underwood married the retired NHL pro in July 2010, and they share sons Isaiah Michael, 6, and Jacob Bryan, 2. "There was just a lot of heaviness of the past year. But there were also a lot of silver linings, and I got to sit in one place and watch my boys grow up," she said in the interview.

The mom of two added, "Just getting to wake up every morning and see them, and put them to bed every night, my husband was like, 'How many dinners have we sat at this table?' And I'm like, 'Well, there's 52 weeks in a year, seven days a week.' I was like, 'You can do the math!'"

The "Jesus, Take the Wheel" artist performed a live virtual concert on Easter Sunday from the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville. She sang tracks from her eighth studio album and first gospel album My Savior, streaming live on Facebook.

Recently, Underwood spoke to PEOPLE about the event, which benefits Save the Children Fund and their mission to provide essentials to families and children in need. "This is an album I have always wanted to record and I'm thrilled to be able to bring these uplifting, inspirational songs to life in this special way," she said.