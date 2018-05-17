Months after her terrifying accident that left her with a broken wrist and more than 40 stitches to the face, Carrie Underwood is back in her “happy place” — with the man she loves.

The 35-year-old country superstar was seen out and about in Napa Valley, California with her husband, Nashville Predators caption Mike Fisher, in advance of her headlining performance at the Live in the Vineyard Goes Country festival on Wednesday.

The happy couple cuddled up for a sweet Instagram snap that showed off the bucolic scene from deep in the heart of wine country.

“Napa Valley, you are my happy place!” Underwood captioned the photo. “Amazing wine, beautiful scenery, wonderful friends, new places and a yummy dinner created by @chefchiarello and his apprentice, Isaiah Fisher! And that was just the first day here! Life is good…❤❤❤”

Carrie Underwood performs at the Jam Cellars Ballroom during Live In The Vineyard Goes Country Tim Mosenfelder/Getty

Underwood was joined at the music extravaganza by fellow country stars including Hunter Hayes and Old Dominion.

On Sunday, the Season 4 American Idol champ returned to the show that launched her to fame with a soaring performance of “Cry Pretty,” her latest single.

Underwood first unveiled the song before a live audience at the ACM awards in April, her first performance since her frightening accident last November. The soulful rendition earned her a standing ovation from the audience, and her version on Idol packed just as much emotion.

Just days before, on Friday, the Grammy Award winner gave a rousing performance at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tennessee, to celebrate her 10-year anniversary since she became a member of the legendary concert hall.

As part of her set, the singer sang some of her hits including “Jesus, Take the Wheel,” “Cry Pretty” and “Temporary Home.” She also sang a Randy Travis classic, “An Old Pair of Shoes.”

Carrie Underwood and Randy Travis at the Grand Ole Opry. Chris Hollo for the Grand Ole Opry

To round out the night, Underwood was surprised by Travis himself onstage with a bouquet of flowers. It was a full circle moment as it was Travis who invited Underwood to join the institution during a show in March 2008.

Underwood has also been hard at work for her forthcoming album, titled Cry Pretty, due out on September.