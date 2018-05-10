Carrie Underwood may be relocating, months after her “freak accident” outside her home.

The country star, 35, and husband Mike Fisher, who plays for the NHL’s Nashville Predators, will not be leaving the Tennessee capital city but are “looking to move,” a source tells PEOPLE.

“They are completely done with the neighborhood. The decision came after her fall,” the source says, adding that security issues also contributed to the couple’s decision to house hunt.

“They’ve been having a lot of issues with neighbors letting people in the community to look around and it all escalated after the fall,” the source explains.

A rep for Underwood didn’t immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

RELATED: Carrie Underwood Reveals the Adorable Thing Son Isaiah Told Her That Makes Her Feel Beautiful

Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher Rick Diamond/Getty

After Underwood and Fisher wed in 2010, they purchased 400 acres of land in Franklin, where they built a custom estate, according to multiple reports.

PEOPLE previously confirmed that Underwood fell outside her Nashville-area home on Nov. 10, 2017. The scary fall resulted in 40-50 stitches to her face and surgery for a broken wrist.

RELATED GALLERY: From Hurt to Healed: Every Photo of Carrie Underwood Since Her Accident

RELATED VIDEO: Carrie Underwood Shares Close-Up Photo of Her Face Revealing Her Scars Following Her Scary Fall

“Plain and simple, it was just kind of a freak accident,” Underwood told Today‘s Hoda Kotb in an interview that aired Thursday. “I just fell. I just tripped taking my dogs out to do their business. It could happen to anybody.”

Adding, “I say if I would have fallen anywhere else, it wouldn’t have been a problem. There was one little step that I went to catch myself on and I missed.”

Recently, at a Mother’s Day event in New York City for her activewear line with CALIA by Carrie Underwood, the mother of one told PEOPLE exclusively: “I feel great.”