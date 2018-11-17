Carrie Underwood's Husband Mike Fisher Praises Her for 'Remaining Humble' in All Her Success

Mike Fisher couldn’t be prouder of his wife Carrie Underwood!

The pregnant country star, 35, was inducted into the Oklahoma Hall of Fame on Thursday night, and her husband was on hand to celebrate the big achievement.

“Congrats @carrieunderwoodon the Oklahoma hall of fame induction! God has given you one of the best voices, crazy work ethic and [a] platform you’ve never taken for granted. You’ve remained humble in all the success and never craved the attention or fame one bit,” the former professional hockey player, 38, wrote on Instagram, along with a series of photos from the evening.

Fisher went on to thank his wife “for always being the small town girl from Oklahoma” even though she’s “one of the biggest stars!”

“Love you lots!” he continued, before adding in a verse from the Bible. “Ephesians 3:20 Now all glory to God, who is able, through his mighty power at work within us, to accomplish infinitely more than we might ask or think.”

Underwood, who is pregnant with the couple’s second son, was honored alongside Pioneer Woman star Ree Drummond at the ceremony.

“I’m honored to be here with these great, amazing Oklahomans and celebrating a big part of what makes us us,” Underwood said during her acceptance speech, according to Taste of Country. “I have been so blessed. But my biggest blessing and one of the things I’m most proud of is something I had nothing to do with — being born in Oklahoma.”

Underwood was previously scheduled to be inducted into the Oklahoma Hall of Fame last year, but had to turn it down following her terrifying fall outside her Nashville home, the outlet reported.

Of course, that hasn’t been the only honor the singer has received this week!

During the 2018 CMA Awards on Wednesday, the co-host picked up the award for female vocalist of the year, shortly after revealing at the top of the show that she and her husband are expecting another boy.

Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher John Shearer/WireImage

“We were just so excited. It took us a while to get here, and we were just feeling so blessed,” Underwood told Taste of Country following the big reveal.

“And then to find out Isaiah is going to have a baby brother, it was just great news,” the “Cry Pretty” singer added in reference to her 3½-year-old son Isaiah Michael.

Underwood first shared her pregnancy news with the world in August, along with her upcoming Cry Pretty tour, which will kick off in May 2019 after she returns from maternity leave.