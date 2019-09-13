Carrie Underwood on Husband Mike Fisher Critiquing Her Music: 'Let Mama Handle This'

Carrie Underwood has a music critic in her own household.

Speaking with Jenny McCarthy during SiriusXM’s Town Hall, the country star, 36, praised her husband, former NHL star Mike Fisher. “He’s been really great in going with the flow, this is all our relationship has ever known,” Underwood shared.

But one thing she has learned about their romance is to stay in one another’s lane when it comes to their careers.

“If anything I’ve learned not to really let him hear my stuff, like while I’m writing it or while I’m recording it. He really only hears the album, kinda when it’s done. He critiques. He’ll tell me what he thinks about it,” the mom of two said.

“I love my husband and I do care what he thinks but when it comes music, I’d be like, ‘This is like me telling you how to play hockey.’ I’m like, let mama handle this. I got this,” she jokingly added.

Image zoom Kevin Mazur/Getty

Fisher hung up his ice skates after 18 seasons. Last February, he came out of retirement to help the Nashville Predators nearly reach the Western Conference finals.

While Underwood would refrain from commenting on his hockey games, she did reveal that her feedback was more affirming.

“I have friends, hockey wives, that do totally tell their husbands everything they did wrong in the game,” she said. “I’m always like, ‘You looked hot!’ Even if I know he had a bad game I’m like, ‘You looked real good out there babe.’ “

RELATED: Carrie Underwood’s Most Unfiltered Mom Moments

These days, Fisher joins his wife on the road. Underwood has been traveling the country on her Cry Pretty 360 Tour, which she kicked off in May along with opening acts Maddie & Tae and Runaway June.

The couple has also brought along their sons, Isaiah, 4½, and 7-month-old Jacob. “He’s really sweet and really supportive,” Underwood told McCarthy of her elder child. “He’s so social, he loves seeing everybody. He loves all the other ladies on tour.”

Fisher also adorably reminded their son about who is the main headliner on tour. “He asked me, ‘Mommy are you going on tour? Are you going with us?’ And my husband was like, ‘Honey, Mommy is the tour,’ ” Underwood recalled.

In June, the American Idol champion told PEOPLE how she and Fisher have made their family’s comfort a priority while touring 55-plus cities with their young boys. “We have this area where Isaiah can go and color or there are toys in there or he can read and paint, whatever he’s feeling,” she said of a special area at each venue. “He’s a pretty creative kid so we try to give him space to do that.”

And even though they’re constantly on the move, they figured out a way to make each tour stop their own. “We’ve kind of gotten out of hotel rooms because for Isaiah, it’s hard for a 4-year-old who’s constantly looking to be stimulated,” she said. “We started renting houses to have a little more normalcy and so he has a backyard to play in. He can be a little boy and get out some of his penned up energy. And we can make breakfast and have those comforts of home. That’s a big difference.”