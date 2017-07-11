Carrie Underwood and Husband Mike Fisher Celebrate 7-Year Wedding Anniversary

The country star wed her NHL star beau in 2010 at the Ritz Carlton Reynolds Plantation in Georgia before 250 friends and family

The couple marked seven years of marriage together on Monday with a romantic date and sweet love notes to each other on social media.

“Celebrating 7 years with this amazing man. How am I so blessed to share this life with you, @mfisher1212 ? Here’s to so many more years and memories together,” Underwood, 34, captioned a selfie of her and her husband.

“Glad I took a chance on this babe 7 years ago. Turns out she’s the best wife, and mom to Izzy, I could ever dream of!! #happyanniversary,” Fisher, 37, wrote along with a photo of his wife.

The country star wed her NHL star beau in 2010 at the Ritz Carlton Reynolds Plantation in Georgia before 250 friends and family in a ceremony featuring classical music and the couple’s favorite Bible readings. The pair got engaged in December 2009, after quietly dating for about a year.

Underwood and Fisher are parents to 2-year-old son Isaiah Michael.