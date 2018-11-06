Carrie Underwood's Husband Mike Fisher Parodies Her Hit Song 'Before He Cheats'

Nicole Sands
November 06, 2018 10:15 PM
Carrie Underwood‘s got some competition!

The singer’s professional hockey star husband, Mike Fisher, traded his mouthpiece in for a microphone when he hopped into the recording studio to spoof her hit song, "Before He Cheats," ,” and then teamed up with Entertainment Tonight to reveal the music video clip on Monday.

Throwing a hunting-themed spin on Underwood’s 2006 hit, he titled the parody “Before She Bleats” to promote his hunting apparel brand, Catchin’ Deers, which he founded with his friend, Austin Casselman.

“I think most people know she’s not a hunting fan, so I think she wanted to be able to plead the fifth and then be surprised,” Fisher said about the "Cry Pretty" singer’s thoughts on the rendition. “We just wanted to have fun with it [and] obviously showcase my vocal talent.”

Mike Fisher and Carrie Underwood attend the 2018 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 6, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Changing from a red plaid shirt into fatigues, Fisher grabs his hunting rifle and settles into a tree to hunt some deer, replacing Underwood’s lyrics “maybe next time he’ll think before he cheats” with “maybe next time she’ll think before she bleats.”

“A doe will make a bleating sound in mating season … it’s called a bleat,” Fisher explained about the theme of the tune.

While the GRAMMY award-winner opts to maintain a vegan diet, the video emphasizes the differences between the two. “Opposites attract,” Fisher, 38, said. “My wife is the best. She puts up with my hunting and she loves me.”

As for how she’ll react when it comes to Fisher promoting hunting, he says it’s “better to ask for forgiveness than permission,” adding that Underwood, 35, will “have a laugh with it” thanks to her phenomenal sense of humor.

“I think that she’ll think he’s a pretty good singer,” added Casselman.

After celebrating eight years of marriage in July, the pair announced in August that they are expecting their second child. The new baby will join the couple’s 3-year-old son Isaiah Michael.

“She’s doing great,” Fisher said when asked about Underwood’s pregnancy. “We just moved. So, we’ve been packing and getting settled in our new house.”

