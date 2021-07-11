Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher Celebrate 11 Years of Marriage: 'Here's to Many, Many More!'
The country singer and the former professional ice hockey player share two boys, Isaiah Michael, 6, and Jacob Bryan, 2, after first getting married in 2010
11 years later and still country strong!
Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher celebrated their 11th wedding anniversary on Saturday with back-to-back Instagram posts honoring one another.
Fisher was first to memorialize the occasion with a sweet tribute to his wife celebrating their 2010 wedding day.
"Happy anniversary @carrieunderwood hard to believe this was 11 years ago today," he wrote. "Here's to many more with the best partner I could imagine!! #happyanniversary."
Shortly after Fisher's post, Underwood echoed his sentiments with a more casual look at their home life after more than a decade together as husband and wife.
"Happy anniversary, babe! 11 years sure have flown by...here's to many, many more," she posted. "Love you!"
But the country singer and the former professional ice hockey player aren't just a happy couple –– they're also proud parents to two boys, Isaiah Michael, 6, and Jacob Bryan, 2.
While celebrating her husband's 41st birthday last month, the "Blown Away" singer openly welcomed whatever the future has to hold for their family of four.
"I thank God for blessing us so. Here's to whatever comes next," Underwood shared.
For her 38th birthday back in March, Fisher showed off their shared sense of humor with a t-shirt that read: "I don't need Google, my husband knows everything."
Fisher and Underwood first met way back in 2008 at a backstage meet-and-greet after one of her concerts. They then wed in 2010 at the Ritz-Carlton Lodge in Greensboro, Georgia, in front of 250 of their closest friends and family.