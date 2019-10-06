Carrie Underwood's Family
Carrie Underwood Meets Deaf Fan, 8, Whose Sign Language Rendition of 'The Champion' Went Viral

The 8-year-old girl's sign language rendition of “The Champion" went viral earlier this year

By Maria Pasquini
October 06, 2019 03:00 PM

Carrie Underwood has officially met Savannah Dahan, the 8-year-old girl from Maryland whose sign language rendition of the singer’s song “The Champion” went viral earlier this year.

While taking her Cry Pretty 360 Tour to Washington D.C. on Friday, the American Idol alum, 36, got a chance to hang out with Savannah — and perform a special duet of the 2018 track.

Documenting the sweet moment on her Instagram page, the pair stand side-by-side as Underwood delivers an a cappella performance of the song while Savanah enthusiastically signs along.

“Savannah! You bring so much joy to #TheChampion!” Underwood captioned the clip. “Thank you for such a special moment last night in D.C.”

Best day ever,” Savannah wrote on her own Instagram page, adding that she was “so grateful for the opportunity to meet with @carrieunderwood and sign with her!”

Savannah’s post also included a sweet clip taken during the concert which shows Underwood signing a quick message to her VIP guest in the audience.

Although Savannah, has shared numerous renditions of popular songs since first uploading her video for “The Champion” back in March, she previously told Good Morning America that Underwood is her favorite singer.

“I love her songs because it is easy to understand and her expressions are clear,” Savannah, who was born deaf, told GMA in March.

Opening up about how they first began making videos, her father Richard Dahan, who is also deaf, explained that one night, while Savannah was already signing along to “The Champion,” she simply asked her father to record her. In the background of the video, a music video for the song can be seen playing behind her on the television.

“We really didn’t realize the skill she had until we saw the TV behind her with the captions and she was really able to identify with the words,” Dahan said. “She really identifies with that song. She’s read the lyrics and she and my wife, they’re always reading and signing the songs together.”

Once Underwood came across Savannah’s video, she reached out to the talented girl, sharing that she was eager to meet her.

“Savannah, you’re amazing! I’d love to meet you too!” she wrote, including a hashtag for her Cry Pretty 360 tour.

