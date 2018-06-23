Carrie Underwood‘s comeback tour continues — and this time she brought Ludacris along with her.

The duo took the stage at 2018 Radio Disney Music Awards Friday to debut their sporty duet “The Champion” live for the first time — and PEOPLE has the exclusive photo.

The multiplatinum superstars, who come from completely different backgrounds — Underwood, 35, holds strong in her country roots, while Ludacris, 40, is a hip-hop king — teamed up to write the unique feel-good song, which served as part of the broadcast coverage of the 2018 Olympic Winter Games and opened the 2018 Super Bowl.

The RDMAs also honored the country songstress for her generosity and humanitarian efforts with the show’s “Hero” Award. Underwood was joined on the red carpet by fellow Idol winner Kelly Clarkson, who was being honored with the “Icon” Award.

During the CMT Awards in June, Underwood won the award for CMT Female Video of the Year for her and the rapper’s collaboration on “The Champion.” She gave her hubby Mike Fisher a quick hug and kiss on the cheek before walking on stage to accept her trophy.

The 2018 RDMAs air Saturday, June 23 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on Disney Channel, as well as multiple Disney-branded platforms including Radio Disney, the Radio Disney app, the DisneyNOW app and Disney.com/RDMA.