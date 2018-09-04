Carrie Underwood Speaks Out About Lack of Female Representation in Country Radio: 'That's BS'

Carrie Underwood wants to hear more women on country radio.

The “Before He Cheats” singer, 35, spoke out about the lack of female representation in country radio during an interview with Women Want to Hear Women podcast.

“I feel like shutting that door on ‘women don’t want to hear women’ because that’s BS,” Underwood told host Elaina Smith when asked what needs to be done about the gender disparity in country music.

“Even when I was growing up, I wished there were more women on the radio. And I had a lot more than there is today. Think about all of the little girls that are sitting at home saying, ‘I want to be a country music singer.’ What do you tell them? What do you do?” the pregnant singer explained. “How do you look at them and say, ‘Well, just work hard, sweetie, and you can do it,’ When that’s… not the case right now.”

“I see so many girls out there bustin’ their rear ends and so many guys out there that it’s some new guy out there has a No. 1 [song], and I’m like, ‘Good for you, that’s great, but who are you? What’s happening?’ ” Underwood continued.

“And then these strong women who are super talented that totally deserve it are not getting the same opportunities. But how to change it? I don’t know. How do we change it?” she added.

Taking matters into her own hands, Underwood recruited country duo Maddie & Tae to join her on her Cry Pretty Tour 360, which kicks off in May 2019.

Carrie Underwood Mike Coppola/Getty Images

“First and foremost, they’ve earned it,” Underwood told Smith about Maddie Marlow and Taylor Dye of Maddie & Tae. “I’m not throwing anybody a bone by taking them out on tour with me. They deserve to be there and they’re gonna put on a great show, and I’m already proud of all that they’ve done. I’m a fan, you know?”

The American Idol champion added, “But it’s good when women support women… And I feel like the more we do of that and the more normal it is, why would I not want to take women out on the road with me? Why would anybody feel like, ‘Oh, well I’m a girl, so I better have a guy?'”

In addition to announcing her tour in August, Underwood revealed she is expecting her second child with husband Mike Fisher.

“You might be wondering or asking, ‘Carrie, why is your tour starting in May?’ Well… yay!” Underwood said during a video which shows balloons spelling out “BABY.”

“This has just been a dream come true with album and with baby news and all that stuff. We’re just so excited and just so glad you guys can share in this with us and be a part of this with us,” Underwood continued.

Underwood and Fisher are already parents to their 3-year-old son Isaiah Michael.

Cry Pretty is scheduled to be released on Sept. 14.