Did you know that Luke loved MJ? Or that Carrie was kinda hardcore? See which surprising music acts your country favorites have loved

When we asked some of country’s biggest names to tell us about the first albums they ever bought, we discovered Carrie’s alt-rock past, Brad’s Bo and Luke obsession and quite possibly the inspiration behind Luke Bryan’s famous moves! Don’t believe us? Read on:

Luke Bryan

First album: “Michael Jackson’s Thriller, and I loved it. Everybody in the U.S. had to be moonwalking!”

First album: “Bush’s Razorblade Suitcase – random! I was on a choir trip and bought a couple of CDs my mom wouldn’t have wanted me to buy if I was with her. I loved it. I’m pretty sure I still have it somewhere.”

First album: “ Shania Twain’sCome on Over. It’s still great!”

First album: “I was 6 or 7 and it was a compilation album – I don’t know why but it was called Bobby Dazzler. It was kind of like one of those Now Music albums – just the greatest hits of the time.”

First album: “The Elvis album, the one with his name in light bulbs ( Elvis (NBC TV Special)). It had “If I Can Dream,” and that’s one of my favorite songs.”

First album: “The theme from The Dukes of Hazzard – the single. I was in second grade and every little boy in the world wanted to be the Dukes. I knew who Waylon Jennings was but that wasn’t it. It was about the ‘Good Ol’ Boys.’ I got to sing it with Waylon on the radio once.”