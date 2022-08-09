Carrie Underwood Joins Tom Petty Cover Band for Surprise Duet While Out with Friends in Nashville

From arenas to dive bars, any venue is perfect for Carrie Underwood's powerhouse vocals.

While out with friends for a "girl's night" in Nashville over the weekend, Underwood hopped onstage at Fox & Locke bar and venue with Tom Petty cover band The Heartshakers to perform "Stop Draggin' My Heart Around" — the rocker's 1981 duet with Stevie Nicks, originally released on the Fleetwood Mac frontwoman's Bella Donna album.

A video of the performance was posted to Fox & Locke's official Instagram account on Sunday alongside the caption, "Last night the one and only @carrieunderwood was here and jumped on stage with @theheartshakers to rock the house with a classic!!"

The caption continued, "Like we always say - you never know who will show up here. Thanks for coming by, Carrie. What an incredible Saturday night!"

In the post's comments section, fans expressed surprise and excitement toward seeing Underwood — who generally performs on arena, stadium and festival stages — in such a small venue.

"So cool to see," wrote one Instagram user. "We as fans seem to forget sometimes although she's famous, she's still human like the rest of us and just likes to have a good time. Thanks for supporting the music scene."

Underwood, 39, shared a snap of her friend group from the same night on Instagram. "Girls' night! OK, so, the guys were there, too, but we were doing our best to pretend they weren't," wrote the "Ghost Story" musician in the post's caption. "I am so lucky to be surrounded by so many amazing ladies! ❤️you guys!!!"

The performance marked Underwood's latest live rock cover, as she recently put her own spin on Ozzy Osbourne's "Mama I'm Going Home" for Apple Music Sessions and joined Guns N' Roses onstage in London to duet "Sweet Child O' Mine" and "Paradise City."

Fresh off the June release of her new album Denim & Rhinestones, Underwood is currently gearing up to embark on The Denim & Rhinestones Tour, set to span 43 North American arenas from this fall to spring 2023 with special guest, fellow American Idol alum Jimmie Allen.

Carrie Undewood. Bob Levey/Getty Images

"I'm thrilled to be hitting the road again with THE DENIM & RHINESTONES TOUR," said Underwood in a May press release — which arrived six months into her Las Vegas residency Reflection, where she'd been almost exclusively performing. "I'm having such an amazing time with my Las Vegas residency and look forward to continuing that next year after the tour."

The Denim & Rhinestones Tour will kick off Oct. 15 at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina, and make stops at many iconic venues including New York City's Madison Square Garden and Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena (formerly Staples Center) before wrapping March 17 at the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington.

"I'm excited to bring the new music of Denim & Rhinestones to life on tour, as well as put new spins on familiar favorites," continued her statement. "We've been working hard already preparing an amazing show, and I can't wait to see everyone on the road!"