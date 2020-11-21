Carrie Underwood and John Legend Release Wintery Video for Their Christmas Song 'Hallelujah'

The festive song is featured on the country star's recent holiday album My Gift

Carrie Underwood and John Legend are getting into the holiday spirit.

The country superstar, 37, and the EGOT-winning artist, 41, have released a music video for their new song "Hallelujah," which is featured on Underwood's recent holiday album My Gift.

On Thursday, the video premiered exclusively on Facebook, and saw the pair joining forces to sing the powerful track, which was co-written by Legend, on a cold winter’s night.

"This song and its message is much needed right now and I'm honored to have it on my Christmas album, My Gift," Underwood said about the track in a teaser clip she shared to her Instagram Stories earlier in the week. "I hope you like it."

In addition to a number of original holidays tracks, Underwood's Christmas album also includes covers of beloved classics like "O Holy Night" and "O Come All Ye Faithful."

"I started working on this album last fall and recorded it in the spring … so I've literally been living with Christmas music for a year now!" she told PEOPLE earlier this month. "I hope the album will be a soundtrack for people as they prepare for and celebrate Christmas. That would make me happy."

The album also features an extra special collaboration with someone very near and dear to Underwood's heart: her 5-year-old son Isaiah.

"When I first heard it back I was laughing and crying at the same time because it was just this beautiful, pure moment from him," Underwood said during a recent episode of PEOPLE (the TV show!) of listening to her son's rendition of "Little Drummer Boy.”

"He did such a great job," she continued. "He remembered the lyrics and he sang it with his whole heart."