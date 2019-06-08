Country Meets Hard Rock! Carrie Underwood Brings Out Joan Jett for Surprise Duet at CMA Fest

Image zoom Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Carrie Underwood surprised fans at the CMA Fest on Friday with a special guest appearance by Joan Jett!

The two performed on stage to belt out a few of Jett’s classics, including “Bad Reputation,” “I Hate Myself for Loving You,” “Crimson and Clover,” “Fresh Start” and “I Love Rock & Roll.”

“Dreams come true at #CMAFest! This was mine. Just to be in the same room as @joanjett is really cool…to share the stage with her is indescribable!” Underwood, 36, wrote on Instagram alongside photos of her and Jett together.

“She truly is a legend and is probably the coolest person I have ever met. I was so proud to show her how amazing our CMA Fest crowd is! What a night!” Underwood added.

RELATED: Carrie Underwood Shares Hilarious Throwback on 14-Year Anniversary of Her American Idol Win

Image zoom Carrie Underwood Jason Kempin/Getty Images

The former American Idol winner’s career took off after winning the show’s competition back in 2005, and has since made the switch from pop to country music.

Jett, 60, and Underwood have previously collaborated once before for Underwood’s opening theme of NBC’s Sunday Night Football, which was a new spin on Jett’s 1988 hit “I Hate Myself For Loving You.”

Jett’s music has seen a resurrection in popularity over the years, with former UFC champion and current WWE star Ronda Rousey using “Bad Reputation” for her walkout music.

Jett also just performed with the re-formed Bikini Kill in Brooklyn last week.

RELATED: Kelsea Ballerini Weeps as Carrie Underwood Welcomes Her Into the Grand Ole Opry

Image zoom Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Jett was not the only surprise crossover guest to perform at CMA Fest.

On Thursday, Kelsea Ballerini brought out the Chainsmokers, Brothers Osborne brought out Brooks and Dunn and Ashley McBryde, while Florida Georgia Line brought out Morgan Wallen.

And on Friday, Thomas Rhett brought out Jon Pardi.

CMA Fest continues through Sunday in Nashville. A concert special of the nightly stadium performances will air Aug. 4 on ABC.