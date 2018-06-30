Carrie Underwood's Son Attends Superstar's Concert for the First Time: 'He's Proud of His Momma'

Carrie Underwood had a very special guest cheering her on at her concert Friday night: her 3-year-old son Isaiah Michael.

The country star, 35, performed at the opening celebrations of the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey, and shared a backstage photo of herself with her tiny tot afterwards.

“This was about 30 seconds before I went on stage tonight…” she wrote with a sea of heart emojis.

Underwood’s husband, Nashville Predators player Mike Fisher, was also there and shared snaps from backstage.

“Izzy’s first show!” Fisher, 38, wrote. “He’s proud of his momma!”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

RELATED: They’re with the Band! The Cutest Pics of Celebrity Kids Watching Their Parents’ Concerts

While this may have been the first time Isaiah has seen his mom’s concert, it’s not the first time he’s seen her sing.

Back in April, he applauded his mom when she sang the national anthem ahead of his dad’s hockey game. Underwood later posted a video of Isaiah clapping from the sidelines.

“As a child, I wanted nothing more than to make my parents proud of me…and now, as a mother, I want to make my child proud…” Underwood wrote. “He never really gets to see me sing because he’s in bed before I go on stage, but last night he was there to watch his daddy play…and he also got see his mommy sing for a minute.”

“Thanks, @iveychilders for catching this little moment…” she added. “My heart is happy.”

Underwood has been returning back to the spotlight after breaking her wrist and injuring her face after falling on the steps outside of her home in November.

The Grammy winner, who received 40 to 50 stitches in her face, said she previously told PEOPLE that her son made her “feel pretty” when she wasn’t quite feeling it herself.

“I feel the prettiest when my kid says something that’s just super sweet,” she said. “This morning, Melissa, my hair and makeup artist, was starting to put my makeup on and he’s all in his pajamas and he said, ‘No, don’t do that!’ and I was like, ‘Why, baby, why are you upset?’ ”

“And he said, ‘I like you just how you are.’ He didn’t want me to put makeup on,” she recalled.