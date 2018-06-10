Carrie Underwood's Husband Mike Fisher Hilariously Tries to Sing Her Hit 'Cry Pretty'

From now on, Carrie Underwood‘s husband will probably be leaving the singing to her.

Hockey pro Mike Fisher recently did his own version of Carpool Karaoke, singing along to his wife’s latest single “Cry Pretty.” However, he couldn’t quite hit the high notes — even their 3-year-old son Isaiah cracked up in the backseat! — and the American Idol alum just had to document the hilarious moment.

“You gonna start your new career as a country singer, babe?” she is heard asking in the Instagram video, posted Saturday.

“I’ve heard that many times,” the athlete replied before continuing to show of his vocal capabilities.

Underwood captioned the post, “Sounds just like the original…🤪”

The couple, who wed in July 2010, walked the CMT Music Awards red carpet together earlier this month. He got a quick hug and kiss on the cheek before Underwood took the stage to accept her trophy for CMT Female Video of the Year for her collaboration with Ludacris on “The Champion.”

The event marked the first red carpet appearance Underwood, 35, and Fisher, 38, made together since her accident in the fall, which resulted in a broken wrist and more than 40 stitches to her face.

Mike Fisher and Carrie Underwood Mike Coppola/Getty Images for CMT

The mom of one has spent the past few months resuming her public life following her frightening accident. From visiting American Idol — where she performed a soaring version of her song ‘Cry Pretty’ — to celebrating her 10-year anniversary at the Grand Ole Opry, as well as working hard on her forthcoming album Cry Pretty, Underwood’s comeback is in full swing.

The reemergence follows that scary night in November 2017 when she fell down the steps outside of her home while taking her dogs out for a walk.

“I was taking the dogs out to go pee one last time, and I just — I tripped,” she said during a recent interview with The Bobby Bones Show.

“There was one step, and I didn’t let go of the leashes! Priorities! So that’s why my left hand’s fine. But I went to catch myself and I just missed a step. If I had fallen anywhere else, I would have been perfectly fine. But it was one step that messed everything up,” she added.