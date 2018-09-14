Carrie Underwood Reveals She Was Recently Hospitalized for 3 Days in Germany: 'I Had Vertigo'

Carrie Underwood is opening up about a recent illness that forced her to cancel two shows in the U.K.

During her Thursday appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the “Love Wins” singer, 35, prefaced her explanation by telling host Jimmy Fallon that she usually doesn’t cancel shows if she’s feeling under the weather, remarking, “I will drag myself onto the stage and perform if I have the flu or whatever.”

But this was an extreme situation.

“Basically I got a viral thing,” the pregnant American Idol alum remarked, adding that after she woke up, “I had vertigo and I could not stand up.”

“It was crazy,” she continued. “I ended up in a German hospital for three days.”

Underwood went on to share that while the staff “were so sweet and so nice,” the language barrier made communication difficult.

“I didn’t learn anything,” the singer, who is a vegetarian, confessed. “I learned one phrase… ‘No meat please.’”

Earlier this month, Underwood canceled two planned appearances in the U.K. “due to illness.”

“Carrie Underwood has been forced to cancel several upcoming promotional activities in the UK,” her record label posted on Facebook. “She looks forward to resuming promotion for her new album, Cry Pretty, soon.”

Carrie Underwood and Jimmy Fallon Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

During the interview, Underwood also revealed that her 3-½-year-old son Isaiah Michael has an interesting idea for his little brother’s name.

“He said ‘Isaiah Michael Fisher,’ which is, of course, his name, which, of course, would be confusing,” she remarked, adding, “He wants to name everything his name cause he thinks that’s special.”

Carrie Underwood Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/Getty

Underwood and her husband Mike Fisher announced that they were announcing their second child together in August.

“You might be wondering or asking, ‘Carrie, why is your tour starting in May?’ Well… yay!” Underwood said during a video announcing her pregnancy.

“This has just been a dream come true with album and with baby news and all that stuff. We’re just so excited and just so glad you guys can share in this with us and be a part of this with us,” Underwood continued.