Carrie Underwood to Release First-Ever Christmas Album My Gift: 'Long Time Coming'

Carrie Underwood is getting in the Christmas spirit.

Though it's only July, the country singer announced Monday that she will be releasing her first-ever Christmas album, My Gift, this September.

The artist has previously recorded several Christmas songs, but said she has "always wanted to make a Christmas album."

"It's been a long time coming," Underwood, 37, said in a press release. "I knew this would be my next music project after wrapping my tour last year, and I think it's turned out to be the perfect time for an album like this, in this period of such personal and spiritual reflection."

"For me, it's more important than ever to focus on the true meaning of Christmas in a project like this," she added. "Even though it has been a tough year for all of us, sometimes I feel like the greatest realizations can be inspired by the most difficult times, and make us more grateful for the things we do have and for what truly matters."

The singer also shared a trailer for the upcoming album, out Sept. 25, which includes footage from her album cover photo shoot, her recording studio, and a special message about how she came up with the album title.

"This year, it was just kind of on my heart to do this Christmas album. I just felt like this was such a fitting time," Underwood explained.

The "Blown Away" artist revealed that the idea behind the title My Gift came from her personal favorite Christmas song, "Little Drummer Boy" and how the young boy was given the gift of music from God.

"I love music, I love singing. That is my personal gift that I have, that I get to do, that I'm so blessed to do, and I want to use that gift and give it back to Jesus," she continued.

Greg Wells, who has worked with artists like Adele and Celine Dion, produced and arranged Underwood's album, helping via Zoom to create the album amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Special guests, songwriters and the tracklist of the full-length album will be revealed at a later date.