Carrie Underwood's Virtual My Savior Easter Concert Raises More Than $100,000 for Charity

Carrie Underwood is giving back through the power of music.

The livestream event — which took place on Easter Sunday and was recorded at Nashville's famed Ryman Auditorium — aired on Underwood's Facebook page and saw the country crooner perform a series of tracks from her recently released gospel album, My Savior.

The concert also featured special appearances by gospel great CeCe Winans, who sang a duet with Underwood on "Great Is Thy Faithfulness," and NEEDTOBREATHE frontman Bear Rinehart, who sang with the Grammy award-winning songstress on "Nothing But the Blood of Jesus."

"On a day normally reserved for church congregations and family, Facebook brought Carrie Underwood and her My Savior album directly into people's homes worldwide in real time to celebrate Easter in an unprecedented way, allowing for both celebration and a direct giving campaign to benefit children in need all over the world," said Cindy Mabe, UMG Nashville President. "The results were humbling and powerful and speak to Carrie's one of a kind ability to connect, shine and uplift audiences around the world."

"This is an album I have always wanted to record and I'm thrilled to be able to bring these uplifting, inspirational songs to life in this special way," Underwood said in a prior press release about the event. "It means so much to be able to bring this event to people in their homes on a day that holds so much meaning for us spiritually and to be able to raise much needed funds and awareness for the incredible work of Save the Children as we celebrate the importance of family."

"There are several songs I have performed in the past, like 'Softly and Tenderly,' 'How Great Thou Art' and 'Amazing Grace' that mean so much to me and I knew immediately we needed to record for the album," she continued. "This music shaped who I am as a person and is the foundation of my career as a recording artist. I feel so blessed to get to share these songs with generations of people who love them as I do, as well as others who might be experiencing them for the first time."

Back in December, on Christmas Day, Underwood initially announced that she would be releasing My Savior in an Instagram post shared with her fans.

"... I feel like you guys have been asking me for a while to make an album like that because I've been lucky enough to do songs like that here and there along the way in my career. So that's what I did," Underwood said at the time. "... Again, it's just been such a blessing to make music like this, music that is near and dear to my heart."

In January, Underwood told PEOPLE she wanted to release the gospel album as a way to spread positivity.