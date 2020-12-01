"To be able to sing these songs from this beautiful set really just felt amazing," she says in the trailer

Carrie Underwood Drops Trailer for My Gift Christmas Special 'Full of So Much Love'

Carrie Underwood is giving us the gift of music this Christmas!

On Monday, the country queen, 37, released the trailer for her My Gift: A Christmas Special From Carrie Underwood — featuring all the gowns, vocals and special performances a fan of Christmas carols could ask for. The special is set to drop on Dec. 3 via HBO Max.

"For Christmas, I feel like it was always about just us being together more than anything," she says in the clip. "I wanted to make this album full of so much love and so much art. I can’t wait for everyone to see it!"

The new special includes renditions of some of the holiday classics and Christmas originals on her album My Gift, which released in late September.

"Every time I'm on stage, it's a gift for me to sing," she says in the video.

The special will also include a collaboration with none other than John Legend for a live performance of their song, "Hallelujah." (Legend, 31, plays the piano with Underwood in the trailer.)

"I’m doing a song with John Legend and it’s just been a wonderful experience all the way through," she says, before adding, "To be able to sing these songs from this beautiful set really just felt amazing."

The trailer will feature her band, a live orchestra and choir conducted by Rickey Minor. It'll also give a look at Underwood's recording of "Little Drummer Boy" with her 5-year-old son Isaiah.

"When I first heard it back I was laughing and crying at the same time because it was just this beautiful, pure moment from him," Underwood told PEOPLE (the TV show!) in October.

"He did such a great job," she added. "He remembered the lyrics and he sang it with his whole heart."

The Christmas special trailer comes more than a week after she and Legend released the music video for the Legend-penned original.

"This song and its message is much needed right now and I'm honored to have it on my Christmas album, My Gift," Underwood said about the track in a teaser clip. "I hope you like it."