Carrie Underwood Debuts 'Happy, Joyful' Original Christmas Song 'Favorite Time of Year'

The country star opens up to PEOPLE exclusively about her new song, holiday traditions with her boys and life in quarantine

Christmas is coming early for Carrie Underwood fans.

The country superstar, 37, has a new Amazon Original holiday song titled "Favorite Time of Year," PEOPLE can exclusively announce.

"'Favorite Time of Year' is just a happy, joyful Christmas song and is all about the fun aspects of the holiday," Underwood tells PEOPLE. "This is one that makes you smile when you hear it."

"Favorite Time of Year" is available to stream exclusively on Amazon Music now and will also appear as an extra track on Underwood's holiday album My Gift, which includes covers of classics like "O Holy Night" and "O Come All Ye Faithful."

"I started working on this album last fall and recorded it in the spring … so I've literally been living with Christmas music for a year now!" she says. "I hope the album will be a soundtrack for people as they prepare for and celebrate Christmas. That would make me happy."

Written by Underwood, Hillary Lindsey, Chris DeStefano and produced in Nashville by Greg Wells, "Favorite Time of Year" sees Underwood sing about holiday traditions like hanging stockings over the chimney, kissing under the mistletoe and watching movies.

As to what her own personal favorite holiday traditions are with her husband, retired NHL star Mike Fisher, and their sons Isaiah, 5, and Jacob, 21 months, Underwood says one of them is going to church as the "inspirational aspect is a really important part of the holidays for us."

"We love decorating the house, and we always get the boys their own tree they can decorate any way they like," she adds. "And, of course, it's all about music and food!"

Like many across the country, Underwood is unsure if she and her husband will get to be with their families in person this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Either way, though, she says they'll be sure to make it "a special time for Isaiah and Jacob."

"Most of our family lives in Oklahoma and Canada, so we usually spend a lot of time during the holidays traveling," she says. "For all of the challenges this year has presented, it's been a surprisingly busy and productive time, and we are very grateful for all we do have."

Underwood says a silver lining of the lockdown has been the extra time she's gotten to spend with Fisher, 40, with whom she celebrated 10 years of marriage over the summer.

"For most of our marriage, our jobs have kept us both so busy with lots of traveling and time apart, so like a lot of people, we spent more time together this year than we have since we first met," she says. "We have a lot of fun with the boys, and I love having a workout partner!"

She adds that they've been "lucky" to quarantine "in a more rural area."

"For most of the time since lockdown, we were able to spend a lot of time outside, which I think was a godsend for all of us," she says. "The boys and I did a lot of gardening together, which I love."

When the world returns to normal, Underwood says she's most excited to get back out on tour and see her fans.

"I miss the fans so much!" she says. "We got to see so many of them out on tour last year, and it was such a magical year. To not know when we'll have that back is a lot to take in, but hopefully we can be back out there again before too long."