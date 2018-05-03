Carrie Underwood always has time to support a friend!

Days after singing the national anthem at her husband Mike Fisher’s playoff hockey game, the 35-year-old country star stepped out in New York City on Wednesday to watch her pal — and fellow American Idol winner — David Cook perform in the hit Broadway musical Kinky Boots.

Before returning to the public eye in April at the Academy of Country Music Awards, Underwood had kept a relatively low profile as she recovered from a frightening fall in November, which left the singer with a broken wrist and facial injuries that required her to get over 40 stitches.

While spending time together backstage, Underwood and Cook, who is playing Charlie Price in the musical through Saturday, posed together and shared a silly moment where Cook appeared to be preparing to jump into Underwood’s arms.

Carrie Underwood and David Cook Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

Carrie Underwood and David Cook Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

During her visit, the country star was all smiles as she met the rest of the Kinky Boots cast, including Pentatonix‘s Kirstin Maldonado.

“Star-studded at the factory last night! Thanks to @carrieunderwood and @maddiezieglerfor joining us last night at @kinkybootsbway!” Cook wrote on social media alongside pictures of the special night.

Carrie Underwood with the cast of Kinky Boots Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

Opening up about her frightening fall for the first time earlier this month, the country star revealed her accident happened when she was walking her dogs.

“I was taking the dogs out to go pee one last time, and I just — I tripped,” she said on iHeartRadio’s The Bobby Bones Show. “There was one step, and I didn’t let go of the leashes! Priorities! So that’s why my left hand’s fine. But I went to catch myself and I just missed a step.”

Carrie Underwood John Russell/NHLI via Getty Images

“I thought I just busted my lip,” she later told Storme Warren on SiriusXM’s The Highway channel in Nashville. “Then I walked inside and took the dog leashes off and took my coat off and went to go survey the damage and was like, ‘Oh, no!’ I’m acting very calm about it now, but … it wasn’t pretty.”

Although the singer’s scars — located around her upper lip and chin — often aren’t visible in her public appearances, Underwood showed off her healing face on social media while supporting Fisher and his hockey team in April.

“Ready to cheer on the boys tonight! Especially that #12! I hear he’s alright! 😘 @mfisher1212 @predsnhl#LetsGoPreds,” Underwood wrote alongside a picture.