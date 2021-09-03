The film's version of the song, sung by stars Kaitlyn Dever and Ben Platt, was also released on Friday

Carrie Underwood, Dan + Shay Team Up for Song 'Only Us' on Dear Evan Hansen Soundtrack

Dan + Shay + Carrie!

Carrie Underwood is joining forces with Dan + Shay on a new version of the song "Only Us," which will be featured on the soundtrack of the upcoming film Dear Evan Hansen.

The track was released on Friday alongside the version of the song that will feature in the movie, as performed by stars Ben Platt and Kaitlyn Dever.

An accompanying video featured Underwood, 38, recording in the studio with Dan Smyers, 34, and Shay Mooney, 29, alongside clips from the film.

"Can we do one fun thing just 'cause?" the "Church Bells" singer asks in the clip. "Can we sing top to bottom just the two of us in here? Why not? Let's see what happens."

The track was produced by Smyers, who is fresh off the release of Dan + Shay's fourth album Good Things last month. Underwood, meanwhile, will kick off her first Las Vegas residency in December.

Their version of "Only Us" will be included on the Dear Evan Hansen (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack), which will hit shelves on Sept. 24, the same day the move comes out.

The star-studded line-up of artists also on the 16-song soundtrack include Sam Smith with Summer Walker, SZA, FINNEAS and Tori Kelly.

carrie underwood, Dan + Shay Credit: Interscope Records

Dear Evan Hansen was a Broadway smash when it opened in December 2016, and went on to win six Tony Awards, including best musical, and a Grammy for the cast album. Platt, who originated the role on stage and will take it to the big screen, also won a Tony.