The All-American Girl Takes on the U.K.! Carrie Underwood Shares Her Cry Pretty Tour Diary

From her Glastonbury Festival debut to meeting fans from across the globe, the country star is giving fans a peek inside her life on the road for the Cry Pretty Tour U.K., which concluded on July 4 in London. In September, she'll set out again to resume the Cry Pretty 360 Tour in North America — making even more memories
By Carrie Underwood
July 12, 2019 11:00 AM

1 of 20

Amanda Young

“We kicked off the whirlwind Cry Pretty Tour U.K. at the Birmingham Resorts World Arena.”

2 of 20

Amanda Young

“The U.K. fans were on point with their Cry Pretty glitter tears!!!”

3 of 20

Amanda Young

“I was so honored to perform on the main stage at the world-renowned Glastonbury Festival. Definitely a career highlight for me!!”

4 of 20

“The calm before the storm…a little make-up touch-up before our Glasgow show.”

5 of 20

“Manchester, England was another first this tour, here we are backstage at the Manchester Arena.  I love being on the road with THESE guys!”

6 of 20

“Showing my love for WHAM! at the BBC’s studios in London.” 

7 of 20

“Stopping to see fans outside the BBC’s studios.” 

8 of 20

The Cry Pretty Tour UK

“This tour was jam-packed with shows in six cities in one week, but we did manage a day off in Glasgow where we took over the hotel bar for an impromptu jam session!”

9 of 20

“Fans literally traveled from around the world to attend our U.K. shows — not only England, Wales and Scotland, but people came from everyplace from Germany, France, Spain and Holland to Australia, Singapore, Iraq, Canada…and, of course, the U.S.!”

10 of 20

“Getting glam-ready before the show…it takes a village to put on a show like this!”

11 of 20

“The audiences were amazing throughout our U.K. tour, we had such a great time every night and I can’t wait to go back.”

12 of 20

“A little bubbly with my amazing band backstage to celebrate our show at Wembley Arena!”

13 of 20

“We never miss our prayer circle before every show, no matter where in the world we are. I am so thankful for this group of people and I absolutely love getting to do what I do onstage every night with all of them.”

14 of 20

The Cry Pretty Tour UK

“Signing the special Oor Wullie’s BIG Bucket Trail sculpture for the Glasgow Children’s Hospital Charity.”

15 of 20

“Soundcheck…just hours before thousands of fans pack the arena!”

16 of 20

“It was so fun having the U.K.’s best-selling country act of all time, The Shires (a.k.a. Ben Earle and Crissie Rhodes), open for us on the Cry Pretty Tour U.K.  They are both so sweet and incredibly talented.”

17 of 20

“So much love from the fans in London — one of my favorite places to visit and perform in the world.”

18 of 20

“Radio interview backstage with Jo Whiley from BBC Radio 2 at the Glastonbury Festival — what a memorable experience to play the main stage at such an iconic festival!”

19 of 20

Amanda Young

“We had the best time in the U.K., but I definitely missed my boys this trip!!!”

