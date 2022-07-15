Carrie Underwood Covers Ozzy Osbourne's 'Mama, I'm Coming Home': ' I Hope We've Done Ozzy Proud'

Friday marked the official launch of Apple Music Sessions with releases by Underwood and Tenille Townes

Carrie Underwood is putting her country flair on classic rock.

On Friday, Apple Music launched its newest integration called Apple Music Sessions, a space which will feature reimagined recordings by prolific musicians everywhere. To mark the occasion, Underwood filmed and reimagined three songs: her hits "Ghost Story," "Blown Away" and Ozzy Osbourne's "Mama, I'm Coming Home" — which were all filmed in Nashville.

"Being in the studio with Apple Music was such an incredible experience, and I'm excited to share these unique, stripped-down versions of three songs I love with my fans," the "Before He Cheats" singer, 39, said. "We had a lot of fun reimagining these big, visual songs and presenting them in a different way."

And as it turns out, getting to record Osbourne's hit song was like a dream come true for the country queen.

Carrie Underwood, Ozzy Osbourne Carrie Underwood and Ozzy Osbourne | Credit: Rich Fury/Getty; Greg Doherty/Getty

"I have always been an Ozzy Osbourne fan and 'Mama, I'm Coming Home' is one of my all-time favorite songs."

She continued, "I've always thought it felt a lot like a country song, and I've wanted to cover it for a long time. This was a really fun opportunity for me to be able to finally make that happen. I hope we've done Ozzy proud and I hope he likes it."

True fans of Underwood know that she's long been open about her love for rock music. Earlier this month, she even joined Guns 'N Roses' Axl Rose on stage at their concert in London to sing "Sweet Child 'O Mine" and "Paradise City."

"Never in a million years did I think I would get to spend not one but TWO nights of my life on stage with @gunsnroses!" Underwood posted on Instagram the following day. "Thanks, again, to the band and crew and, of course, to the fantastic crowd! The energy was ⚡️⚡️⚡️!!! Until next time…"

The unexpected performance came only two months after Underwood brought out Rose to sing with her at Stagecoach Festival in California to perform the exact same songs.

The "Cowboy Casanova" songstress recently wrapped her Las Vegas residency and is set to kick off her Denim & Rhinestones tour on Oct. 15 in South Carolina. The show is set to hit 43 North American arenas from this fall to spring 2023.

Watch Carrie Underwood Cover Ozzy Osbourne's "Mama, I'm Coming Home" Carrie Underwood | Credit: Apple Music

"I'm thrilled to be hitting the road again with THE DENIM & RHINESTONES TOUR," said Underwood in a May press release. "I'm having such an amazing time with my Las Vegas residency and look forward to continuing that next year after the tour."

Apple Music Sessions will feature "some of the world's most prolific artists and emerging artists, all in Spatial Audio," according to the description. The sessions will also give artists all around the world the opportunity to reimagine and recreate new versions of current music, hits from their catalog and beloved covers.