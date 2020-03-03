Carrie Underwood's Husband Hid with Sons During Nashville Tornados as Country Stars Mark Themselves Safe

Country musicians are speaking out after deadly tornados tore through central Tennessee early Tuesday morning.

The twisters left at least 19 people in Tennessee dead, according to The Washington Post, and left a trail of destruction in their wake. In downtown Nashville alone, about 40 buildings collapsed, the Nashville Fire Department said. Schools, businesses and one popular concert venue were all reduced to rubble.

Carrie Underwood spoke out about the devastating tornados on the Today show Tuesday, sharing that she and her family — husband Mike Fisher, and sons Jacob, 13 months, and Isaiah, 5 — were all safe and sound.

“I’m like texting people I know, and I’m asking my husband if everybody’s good,” Underwood, 36, said. “He said he had to go upstairs at like 2 a.m. and grab the boys and take them down to a little safe room in our house.”

The singer continued: “I was like, ‘I bet everybody is crying.’ It’s 2 a.m., freaking out, so it was scary.”

Other country stars including Maren Morris, Dierks Bentley and Kacey Musgraves also spoke about the tornados, marking themselves safe and encouraging their fans to pray for Nashville.

“The tornado must have missed our block by an inch because we are alright but I am so depleted looking at the damage that has happened to our beautiful city,” Morris, 29, wrote on Instagram. “There are so many people in the streets helping already, though. Thinking of those who lost their loved ones + homes.”

Morris’ husband Ryan Hurd added: “We are ok. I’m in New York and Maren and our house are fine, but our neighborhood is not. Places we have loved for many years don’t look like they are there any more. We are so thankful and devastated at the same time.”

Bentley, 44, revealed that his drummer lost his home in the tornados.

“@astephens1110 and I ducked around this crazy cell and landed at john tune airport around 11:30 last night, coming back from LA,” he wrote in an Instagram post. “Glad we landed when we did. Wouldn’t have been so good an hour later. It was the cell that turned into the tornado. Lot of people lost their homes, including our drummer, and a lot of people in need. But no one comes together as a city like #nashville does.”

On her Instagram Story, Musgraves wrote: “Scary way to wake up. We’re lucky but some of my friends weren’t. So sad for Nashville.”

“The dogs, our home and I are safe,” Cassadee Pope wrote on Twitter. “Thank you to everyone who reached out. My thoughts are with those who lost their homes and businesses during this crazy tornado. The storms aren’t over so stay safe and sheltered, Nashville 🙏.”

Pope’s boyfriend, former Nashville star Sam Palladio, added in his own tweet: “I’m devastated by the news coming out of Nashville right now. Praying everyone is safe. So many favourite places are just gone.”

Meanwhile, Dan + Shay simply tweeted: “east nashville 💔.” (Dan Smyers’ wife Abby Smyers also shared on her Instagram Story that she and Dan were safe, adding, “Gutted. I love you, East Nashville.”)

“I’m thankful for the well wishes here in Nashville from everyone,” Jake Owen wrote. “There are people that have lost loved ones and their homes. We as NASHVILLE will stand together and help anyone and everyone in need. That’s why I’m proud to live here and call it home.”

Russell Dickerson‘s wife Kailey Dickerson also posted that she and Russell were okay after the tornados.

“A tornado hit in the middle of the night. We are okay,” she wrote. “Woke up to sirens and have been checking on loved ones.”

Brett Young wrote on Instagram: “We are thankful our family is safe, but our hearts are breaking for those affected.”

Florida Georgia Line musician Brian Kelley‘s wife Brittney also posted about the devastation, writing, “Wow woke to this on the other side of the world 🙏 praying for Nashville.”

“Just want to let everyone know we’re fine,” TJ and John Osborne from Brothers Osborne wrote on their Instagram account. “It’s a sad day for our lovely city but this town is resilient as hell and we’ll get thru this.”

“Oh nashville. 💔 very sad morning,” Kelsea Ballerini wrote on Twitter. “How do we start to help? point me in the right direction and let’s start helping and healing.”

Charles Esten wrote: “My family and I are safe and sound, but this morning reveals terrible damage to this beautiful city. Lives lost. Homes, schools, & businesses destroyed. Our hearts and prayers go out to those most deeply affected, and soon our hands will. Nashville will rise and lift the broken.”

Added country legen Dolly Parton, “Praying for all those affected by the devastating storms in Tennessee and my heart is especially with the families who lost loved ones ❤️ We are all with you.”