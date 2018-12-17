Carrie Underwood Claps Back at Fans Who 'Hate' Her Sunday Night Football Song 'Game On'

Carrie Underwood is defending herself and her music.

On Monday, the pregnant country star, 35, clapped back at a fan who expressed dislike over Underwood’s Sunday Night Football theme song, “Game On,” which replaced her previous NFL anthem “Oh Sunday Night” in September.

“I love that NBC has been reading everyone’s Collinsworth slide tweets because it means they’ve also been reading all the tweets about how much we hate the new Carrie Underwood song,” the female fan tweeted on Sunday.

Then, the singer responded with two tweets, the first of which read: “Hey, I know my music isn’t for everyone, but I love what I do and I love being a part of @SNFonNBC! I am one lucky lady! I also love women who build other women up…just saying.”

Hey, I know my music isn’t for everyone, but I love what I do and I love being a part of @SNFonNBC ! ❤️ I am one lucky lady! I also love women who build other women up…just saying…👍 https://t.co/F4yuNGKj0M — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) December 17, 2018

Today, let’s be positive. Let’s be NICE to each other. Let’s do something nice FOR someone else. Smile at a stranger. It’s the start of a new week! Today is precious! Don’t waste it! Sending love and cheer to you all!!! ❤️❤️❤️ #LoveWins — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) December 17, 2018

In her follow-up tweet, Underwood, who has performed the NBC show’s theme since 2013 when she took over for Faith Hill, encouraged her fans and followers to treat others with kindness.

“Today, let’s be positive. Let’s be NICE to each other. Let’s do something nice FOR someone else. Smile at a stranger. It’s the start of a new week! Today is precious! Don’t waste it! Sending love and cheer to you all!” she wrote, adding a reference to her hit single, #LoveWins.

The fan tried to clarify her tweet in the comments section of Underwood’s response, writing, “Omg wait no I love you I just miss the old song!”

Later, the fan clarified her statements in an apology. “Sorry that I dissed ‘Game On’ in my tweet … I didn’t mean to upset Carrie or her fans, and I’m all about supporting women too. I just miss ‘Waiting all day for Sunday Night,’ ” she said.

Sorry that I dissed ‘Game On’ in my tweet about Cris Collinsworth’s slides. I didn’t mean to upset Carrie or her fans, and I'm all about supporting women too. I just miss ‘Waiting all day for Sunday Night.' — Jessica Smetana (@jessica_smetana) December 17, 2018

When “Game On” premiered in September, Underwood’s latest installment was received with mixed reviews from fans online. Many said they preferred the prior rendition, “Oh Sunday Night — which was based on her 2014 duet with Miranda Lambert, “Somethin’ Bad” — though plenty were thrilled with the latest version.

“Oh Sunday Night” replaced “Waiting All Day for Sunday Night” — which was previously sung by Pink and Hill — in 2014. The song was based on Joan Jett’s “I Hate Myself for Loving You.”