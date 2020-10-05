Carrie Underwood Celebrates National Boyfriend Day with Her Husband: 'He's Still My Boyfriend'

Carrie Underwood is showing some love for her husband, Mike Fisher, on National Boyfriend Day.

Though the 37-year-old country crooner and her former professional ice hockey beau, 40, recently celebrated a decade of marriage, the "Cry Pretty" songstress says that her longtime love is still her boyfriend after all these years.

"Been married for 10 years, but he’s still my boyfriend... #NationalBoyfriendDay," Underwood wrote Saturday on a sweet photo of the pair.

Fans were quick to comment on Underwood's post, where many shared that they also still refer to their significant others by "girlfriend" and "boyfriend" titles, despite being married.

"My husband still tells people I’m his girlfriend. We’ve been married 32 years😁❤️," one user wrote as another added, "I've been married for 39 years and I say the same thing! Love is keeping it real!"

In July, Underwood celebrated her 10-year wedding anniversary with Fisher by sharing some deep-cut throwbacks of the pair as kids, while reflecting on the time she first met the former hockey star backstage at one of her concert meet and greets.

"Hey you two crazy kids," she wrote to their younger selves. "Believe it or not, some day you both will become (slightly) less awkward, you’ll grow up to have pretty cool jobs, you’ll meet backstage at some girl’s concert, fall in love, get married, have two amazing boys, and live happily ever after!"

Underwood — who shares sons Jacob Bryan, 20 months, and Isaiah Michael, 5, with Fisher — added that their marriage has been "pretty incredible."

"These past 10 years have been pretty incredible with you, @mfisher1212 ! Here’s to many many more...without the bowl cuts!" she wrote. "I love you and I thank the good Lord that He brought those two kids together! HAPPY ANNIVERSARY!!!!!!!!!!❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

The couple previously wed back in July 2010 during a ceremony at the Ritz Carlton Reynolds Plantation in Georgia, where friends and family joined the ceremony that featured classical music and the couple's favorite Bible readings.

At the time, Underwood told PEOPLE all about her wedding day, including the method she used to prevent herself from tearing up during her nuptials. "My sister told me if I feel like tearing up, say the Pledge of Allegiance," she recalled. "I must have said it 20 times that night!"

Fisher added that his bride "looked stunning" and that he was "thanking God for her, for that moment; it's something I'll never forget."