Carrie Underwood Celebrates Her 39th Birthday with Giant Pink Cake from Her Sons: 'Feeling Loved'
Carrie Underwood is spending her special day with family!
The American Idol champion shared a photo to her Instagram on Thursday in honor of her 39th birthday.
The image showed an enormous pink cake accented with colorful balls and gold writing that read, "Happy birthday mommy."
RELATED: Carrie Underwood and Her Stylist Share All the Details Behind Her Las Vegas Residency Wardrobe
"Feeling loved this evening! Thanks for all the birthday wishes, everyone!" Underwood wrote in the caption. "I do believe that 39 is going to be my best year yet! 😉❤️."
The "Before He Cheats" singer shares sons Isaiah, 7, and Jacob, 3, with former professional ice hockey player Mike Fisher.
Fisher, 41, also shared a snap to Instagram of the beautiful cake, this time with the smiling birthday girl next to it.
RELATED: Carrie Underwood and Jason Aldean Win Single of the Year at the 2022 ACM Awards: 'Thank You Fans'
"Happy birthday @carrieunderwood the boys and I love you and appreciate you so much!" he wrote in the caption.
Last month, Underwood shared another image of an eye-popping cake, this time on the occasion of son Isaiah's 7th birthday.
The confection, which she shared to Instagram on Feb. 27, was Star Wars-themed, featuring the head of villain Kylo Ren, a red light saber and images of Storm Troopers.
RELATED VIDEO: Carrie Underwood, Thomas Rhett and Maren Morris Lead Lineup for 2022 iHeartCountry Festival in Austin
Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.
The cake displayed the number 7 on top and had Isaiah's name written in red in the unmistakable Star Wars font.
"My firstborn turned 7 today. How is that even possible? It has been so much fun to see this little dude grow! He has the biggest heart and the brightest smile," Underwood wrote in the caption.
She added, "I am so blessed to be his mom and I can't wait to see where God leads him in the years to come. Happy birthday, monkey! We love you! ❤️."