Carrie Underwood Celebrates 8 Years of Marriage to Mike Fisher: 'Where Does the Time Go?!'

Carrie Underwood is celebrating eight years of love.

The “Cry Pretty” singer, 35, shared two sweet photos of herself and her husband, former hockey player Mike Fisher, on Instagram Tuesday while celebrating their wedding anniversary.

Underwood, who shares 3-year-old son Isaiah Michael with Fisher, couldn’t help but wonder about how quickly time flew since their wedding in 2010.

“Here’s to 8 years, babe! Where does the time go?!” she wrote in the caption. “I love you today more than yesterday…which was more than the day before…and so on and so forth. Here’s to many more years together! ❤ you!”

The couple married on July 10, 2010, at the Ritz-Carlton resort on Lake Oconee, Georgia, before 250 friends and family in a ceremony featuring classical music and the couple’s favorite Bible readings.

The pair got engaged in December 2009, after quietly dating for about a year.

Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher

RELATED: Carrie Underwood & Mike Fisher’s Love Story in Photos

Underwood shared a photo of herself in her wedding dress on Father’s Day as a tribute to her father. The country music star glowed in her Chantilly dress as she was walked down the aisle by her father.

The couple doesn’t shy away from sharing their love for each other on social media.

In March, the athlete wished his wife a happy birthday with a sweet Instagram throwback of the country superstar rocking a very teased and curly hairdo.

“Happy birthday to an incredible wife and an amazing mom with killer hair :)” he wrote. “All kidding aside you’re a blessing to Izzy and I everyday. Love you @carrieunderwood.”

Fisher’s silly birthday message came weeks after he and Underwood were hit with rumors that they were headed toward a split.

RELATED VIDEO: Carrie Underwood ‘So Proud’ Husband Mike Fisher Is Ending Retirement to Return to the Predators

Addressing the speculation on his Instagram account, Fisher assured a fan who wrote that she was “praying for you and Carrie” that the pair’s relationship was stronger than ever.

“We’ve never been better. Thanks,” he wrote.

Underwood shared a sweet snap of the two during a vacation to Napa Valley, California, in May in which they cuddled up together.

“Napa Valley, you are my happy place!” Underwood captioned the photo. “Amazing wine, beautiful scenery, wonderful friends, new places and a yummy dinner created by @chefchiarello and his apprentice, Isaiah Fisher! And that was just the first day here! Life is good…❤❤❤”