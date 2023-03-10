Carrie Underwood Kicks Off 40th Birthday with Breakfast in Bed, a New Single and Loving Tributes

Underwood's newest single "Out of That Truck" is out now

By
Published on March 10, 2023 03:30 PM
Carrie Underwood
Photo: Chris Polk/E! Entertainment/NBC via Getty

Carrie Underwood is 40 years young!

On Friday, the "Before He Cheats" singer gave fans an inside look into her early birthday festivities on social media.

Underwood shared a photo of an omelet, raspberries and a slice of toast on a plate. She captioned the post, "Breakfast in bed...."

Shortly after, her husband Mike Fisher — with whom she shares sons Isaiah, 8, and Jacob, 4 — dedicated a sweet birthday tribute to the singer on Instagram.

"Happy birthday babe!! The boys and I love you so much!! #happybirthday," wrote Fisher, 42, alongside a photo of Underwood posed with multiple wine bottles and a five-tier birthday cake.

In light of her birthday, she also surprised fans with a new song titled "Out of That Truck."

"Had some fun in the studio recently and for my birthday, I wanted to share my new song 'Out of That Truck' with all of you! 🥳," she wrote on Instagram.

In the post, she shared a behind-the-scenes video of the recording process where she spoke about the song's inspiration.

"It was inevitable, I guess. I knew someday I'd have a truck song [and] I wasn't wrecking it," she said in the opening.

carrie underwood breakfat in bed
Carrie Underwood Instagram Stories. Carrie Underwood/instagram

"It was like having this memory, [a] nostalgic kind of song, where it's like you kind of can't get over somebody, but it's because of all the physical marks that you left in a space, being the truck," she said, adding that some of those physical marks are "nail polish on the tailgate" and "dings on the door."

"Out of That Truck" follows Underwood's hit 2022 album Denim & Rhinestones.

The "Blown Away" singer is currently on the second leg of her Denim & Rhinestones tour. Earlier this month, she revealed the souvenir her sons made her for the road.

"New decor for the bus courtesy of my boys and @rachelramsey82 ❤️❤️❤️," she captioned the picture of a decorated pillow the boys created for the bus.

The canvas pillow features red and blue drawings from her boys as well as text that reads, "We Love You, Mommy! Love, Isaiah and Jacob."

