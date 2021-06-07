Carrie Underwood Celebrates 'Amazing' Husband Mike Fisher on His 41st Birthday: 'I Love You'

Carrie Underwood is blessed to have Mike Fisher in her life.

On Saturday, the singer celebrated Fisher's 41st birthday by sharing a sweet tribute to her husband on Instagram.

Alongside a photo of the smiling retired NHL pro with a candle-lit dessert, Underwood wrote, "Celebrating this amazing human and his 41 trips around the sun! I love you @mfisher1212 and I thank God for blessing us so. Here's to whatever comes next!"

The country crooner finished out her loving post with a string of red heart emojis.

The singer has never been shy about expressing her love for her husband and their two sons, Isaiah Michael, 6, and Jacob Bryan, 2.

Back in April, the seven-time Grammy winner, 38, raved about her family during an interview on CBS Sunday Morning, while talking about spending a lot of time together amid the COVID pandemic and lockdown.

"Like, it's kinda weird," Underwood began of her husband. "He's like, 'No, you know you love someone, but it's like, when you are off doing your own thing, and then, you know, you come have dinner together, you don't really have to, like, deal with each other that much.' "

The singer also recounted Fisher telling her, "We've been together, and some couples kinda get stronger, and you see some go the other way. And so, like, we were really good at being together all day, every day."

The "Jesus, Take the Wheel" singer went on to say that "there was just a lot of heaviness of the past year. But there were also a lot of silver linings, and I got to sit in one place and watch my boys grow up."

The mom of two added, "Just getting to wake up every morning and see them, and put them to bed every night, my husband was like, 'How many dinners have we sat at this table?' And I'm like, 'Well, there's 52 weeks in a year, seven days a week.' I was like, 'You can do the math!' "

Since April, the artist has been busy, recently announcing her first Las Vegas residency after a year of virtual performances amid the pandemic.

Joining the ranks of music icons like Cher and Céline Dion, Underwood's Reflection: The Las Vegas Residency will take place at the new Resorts World Las Vegas for an initial limited run of six shows from Dec. 1-11.

"Don't get me wrong, I'm so looking forward to getting back to normal and singing on a stage in front of people, but it was a kind of a forced slow down," Underwood previously told PEOPLE, referring to life during the pandemic, ahead of her Vegas gig.

"I guess absence also makes the heart grow fonder," she added. "As far as the business and being slower and not being able to do all the things we normally do, I feel like everybody's just itching to get back at it. And I certainly gained an appreciation, a new appreciation for what this life is and wanting to get back in front of people on stage."

Of the upcoming Vegas show, Underwood said "it's just going to be high energy. I want everything to just be super exciting and big."