Carrie Underwood also received handmade cards from sons Isaiah Michael, 6, and Jacob Bryan, 2

Carrie Underwood Celebrates Her 38th Birthday with the 'Perfect' Gift from Husband Mike Fisher: 'Love You'

Carrie Underwood is ringing in her 38th birthday in style, courtesy of husband Mike Fisher.

On Wednesday, the country music star celebrated the big milestone by rocking a humorous T-shirt gifted by Fisher, 40, in honor of her special day.

In a selfie shared on Fisher's Instagram Story, Underwood jokingly makes a confused face while wearing a top that reads: "I don't need Google, my husband knows everything."

"Perfect birthday gift no," Fisher captioned the shot.

Underwood — who shares sons Isaiah Michael, 6, and Jacob Bryan, 2, with the former professional hockey player — can also be seen wearing the same shirt in a photo from her birthday celebrations on Fisher's Instagram.

"Happy birthday @carrieunderwood !! the boys and I love you like crazy!! We are so grateful for you!!" Fisher wrote alongside a shot of Underwood posing in front of her birthday cake.

On her own Instagram Stories, Underwood shared pictures of the handmade cards she received from her kids.

"Isaiah was so excited to give me the card he made," she captioned a photo of a green card reading: "Happy birthday mom. I love you mom so so so much."

Another post showed a red card covered in scribbles. "Jake made this one (big bro helped)," Underwood quipped in the caption.

The boys had also gifted her a bouquet of flowers.

"And they got me flowers...❤️❤️❤️" Underwood wrote, posting a shot of a beautiful floral arraignment and an envelope with the word "Mommy" written on the front.

The songstress capped off the birthday celebrations by reflecting on the past 38 years.

"I am not 38 years old. I am not 38 years young," she began an Instagram post.

"I am 38 years strong. 38 years awesome! 38 years wise. 38 years accomplished. 38 years happy! 38 years amazing!!!" Underwood continued. "I am 38 years blessed...thank you, Lord, for all the trips around the sun!"