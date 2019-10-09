Carrie Underwood Celebrates 11-Year Anniversary of Meeting Husband Mike Fisher: 'He Is My Match'

It’s been 11 years since Carrie Underwood met her match in Mike Fisher!

On Monday, the country singer, 36, celebrated the 11-year anniversary of the day she first met the now-retired NHL player, who has been her husband for nine years.

To celebrate the exciting milestone, Underwood said she and Fisher, 39, who are the parents of two sons, enjoyed a “rare night out” at the luxurious Italian restaurant Del Posto in New York City.

“11 years ago yesterday, I met the love of my life…patient, kind, the best dad, handsome, of course!” Underwood captioned a photo of the couple on Instagram Tuesday.

“Someone who accepts me and all my flaws…the same as me in many ways…opposite in some. But he is my match. The iron to sharpen me,” she continued, before noting how their date night was filled with “amazing food and even more amazing company and conversation.”

“Here’s to so many more years together. Love you, babe! 😘” Underwood sweetly added.

Underwood and Fisher first met at a backstage meet-and-greet after one of her concerts, and dated long-distance for several months before sharing a romantic first kiss on New Year’s Eve in 2008.

The former hockey player popped the question a little under a year later, and the pair tied the knot in July 2010 at the Ritz-Carlton resort on Lake Oconee, Georgia.

Nine years later, the couple has not only established a life together, but also a family! Underwood and Fisher are the proud parents to two boys — sons Isaiah Michael, 4, and Jacob Bryan, 8 months.

The couple recently celebrated their nine-year wedding anniversary in July, with Fisher sharing an Instagram post about how fast the near-decade of marriage has flown by.

“9 years feels like 9 minutes!!!! Grateful to be on this journey with you @carrieunderwood !! Time sure does fly #datenight#happyanniversary” he wrote in a caption underneath a sweet photo with Underwood.

In June, Underwood told PEOPLE that falling in love with Fisher was a dream come true.

“I feel like he is the person I was meant to be with,” the “Cry Pretty” singer said. “I had dated guys and kind of knew, like, ‘No.’ Nothing was ever really wrong, but nothing was really right either. With him, it was like a good partnership. It was an easy relationship to be in.”

Underwood added that she appreciates how Fisher is “is so levelheaded about everything,” and said that he was her “lifeline” when she suffered three miscarriages in less than two years and a painful fall in 2017.

While the pair certainly have their moments — “We’re always working on our communication, you know, that’s life,” she said — Underwood expressed how grateful she was “to have that rock in my crazy life.”

“It means more to me than he probably knows or than I could tell him,” she said.

For Fisher’s part, he was equally smitten. “Carrie’s so easy to love because she’s down to earth and genuine,” he shared before adding, “We laugh a lot, which I think is important.”