Carrie Underwood Marks 10-Year Wedding Anniversary with Mike Fisher in 'Awkward' Throwback Photos

"I love you and I thank the good Lord that He brought those two kids together!" the singer wrote of their younger selves

Carrie Underwood is counting her blessings that she and husband Mike Fisher found each other.

On Friday, the "Southbound" singer, 37, celebrated her 10-year wedding anniversary with Fisher, 40, whom she wed on July 10, 2010, at a ceremony in Georgia. Sharing some deep-cut throwbacks of the pair as kids, Underwood reflected on Instagram about meeting the former hockey star backstage at one of her concert meet-and-greets.

"Hey you two crazy kids," she wrote to their younger selves. "Believe it or not, some day you both will become (slightly) less awkward, you’ll grow up to have pretty cool jobs, you’ll meet backstage at some girl’s concert, fall in love, get married, have two amazing boys, and live happily ever after!"

Underwood — who shares sons Jacob Bryan, 18 months, and Isaiah Michael, 5, with Fisher — added that their marriage has been "pretty incredible."

"These past 10 years have been pretty incredible with you, @mfisher1212 ! Here’s to many many more...without the bowl cuts!" she wrote. "I love you and I thank the good Lord that He brought those two kids together! HAPPY ANNIVERSARY!!!!!!!!!!❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

Back in July 2010, Underwood told PEOPLE all about her wedding day, including the method she used to prevent herself from tearing up during her nuptials. "My sister told me if I feel like tearing up, say the Pledge of Allegiance," she recalled at the time. "I must have said it 20 times that night!"

Fisher added that his bride "looked stunning" and that he was "thanking God for her, for that moment; it's something I'll never forget."

Underwood said those in attendance were "dancing and acting the fool" during the reception. "The night exceeded all the hopes I had. It was a great party," she said at the time.

In October, Underwood celebrated 11 years since she met Fisher that fateful night at one of her concerts. The husband and wife enjoyed the anniversary by spending a "rare" night out together.

"11 years ago yesterday, I met the love of my life…patient, kind, the best dad, handsome, of course!" Underwood captioned a photo of the couple at the time. "Someone who accepts me and all my flaws…the same as me in many ways…opposite in some. But he is my match. The iron to sharpen me."