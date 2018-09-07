Pregnant Carrie Underwood Cancels U.K. Performances 'Due to Illness'

Fans looking forward to seeing Carrie Underwood in the United Kingdom this weekend will have to wait a little longer, as the singer has canceled two planned appearances “due to illness.”

Underwood’s label announced via Facebook that the 35-year-old would not be performing at Long Road Festival, where she was scheduled to headline Saturday, nor at Radio 2 Live at Hyde Park Sunday.

“Carrie Underwood has been forced to cancel several upcoming promotional activities in the UK,” her record label posted on Facebook. “She looks forward to resuming promotion for her new album, Cry Pretty, soon.”

The expectant singer-songwriter, who announced her second pregnancy in August, was set to appear on stage Sunday alongside Kylie Minogue, Rita Ora and Lenny Kravitz. As for Saturday’s Long Road Festival, fellow country singer Aaron Watson will now headline, replacing Underwood.

“We’re just as gutted as she and her fans are, and our primary concern is her speedy recovery,” Long Road Festival posted on their social media sites. “We can’t wait to come together as a Country Family to make The Long Road a festival to remember.”

The BBC, which was set to host the “Before He Cheats” singer, updated their site and said that they “wish [Underwood] well and look forward to welcoming her to Radio 2 in the future.”

A rep for Underwood did not immediately return PEOPLE’s request for comment on the nature of the illness.

Despite the canceled performances, the country singer revealed a fourth song from her upcoming album, “End Up With You,” sharing a presumably pre-recorded video promoting her new album Cry Pretty, which is set to release Sept. 14.

Next year, the singer will embark on her all-woman Cry Pretty Tour 360 alongside duo Maddie & Tae and trio Runaway June, which kicks off in May 2019.

Earlier this month, the singer spoke about the lack of representation for women in country music and will be taking matters into her own hands on tour by surrounding herself with female performers alongside her.

“I feel like shutting that door on ‘women don’t want to hear women’ because that’s B.S,” Underwood said in an interview with Women Want to Hear Women podcast. “These strong women who are super talented that totally deserve it are not getting the same opportunities. But how to change it? I don’t know. How do we change it?”