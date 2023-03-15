Carrie Underwood and Axl Rose Rock Out (Again!) to 'Welcome to the Jungle' in L.A.

Carrie Underwood and Axl Rose have done it again!

On Monday night, the "Before He Cheats" singer's fans were in for a surprise during her show at the Crypto.com Arena when she brought out the one and only Guns N' Roses frontman.

Every night on her Denim & Rhinestones tour, Underwood, 40, performs a cover of the band's "Welcome to the Jungle" as an encore. During her Los Angeles stop, she had some company.

"Los Angeles, I want to hear you make some noise," she announced to the crowd, before adding, "For Axl Rose."

Then, the rocker, 61, walked on stage in his zebra print jacket and black jeans as he and Underwood sang the lyrics to the classic song.

On Instagram, she thanked Rose for showing up for her once again.

"I'm the luckiest girl in the world… Thanks, Axl, for showing up, once again, to make the great times even better!" she wrote alongside a series of performance shots. "It'll forever feel like it was all a dream, but these dreams are my favorite ones!"

Underwood and Rose first performed together at Stagecoach Festival in 2022 where they sang "Sweet Child O' Mine" and "Paradise City."

In an Instagram post the following day, Underwood thanked Rose for making her "lifelong dream come true."

Then, in July, the "Cowboy Casanova" singer appeared at a Guns 'N Roses concert in London to perform "Sweet Child O' Mine" and "Paradise City" once again.

After the performance, the "Before He Cheats" singer shared her appreciation for the iconic moment on social media.

"Together again…but this time in London and with a few more friends! ❤️ Thanks, @gunsnroses and your crew for welcoming me into your world like family," she wrote on Instagram alongside a photo with Rose. "And thanks to all the fans who gave these legends the royal welcome that they deserve!"

She continued, "I am but a fan who somehow managed to find her way on stage to have a moment of magic with her heroes! How did I get so lucky?"

Underwood's Denim & Rhinestones tour will wrap on Friday in Seattle. Meanwhile, Guns 'N Roses is set to tour across North America, Europe and Israel beginning in June.